Josh Baker, a promising left-arm spinner and lower-order batter, died at age of just 20 in May due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome; his former club Worcestershire announced on Monday they are retiring the No 33 shirt in his memory, in addition to other memorials set up

Worcestershire to retire No 33 shirt in honour of former player Josh Baker

Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker died at the age of 20 in May 2024

Worcestershire County Cricket Club has announced the No 33 shirt will be retired in honour of former player Josh Baker, who died earlier this year.

Baker passed away in May aged 20 due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome, having made 47 appearances across all formats for Worcestershire since turning professional in 2021, the last being against Durham in the County Championship in April.

Reflecting on the club's emotional tribute, Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles said: "Josh was not only an outstanding cricketer but an exceptional individual.

"His passing has left an irreplaceable void at our club and in the hearts of all who knew him.

"Retiring the No 33 shirt, for the first time in our club's history, ensures his memory and contributions are never forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations."

Worcestershire have also confirmed a framed 'Baker 33' shirt will be permanently displayed in the Graeme Hick Pavilion, while a metal bench with Baker's locker plaque will be installed at the training nets in lasting memorials.

Baker's parents, Paul and Lisa, have also been awarded Club Life Memberships.