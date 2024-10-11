Women's T20 World Cup: Australia ease past Pakistan to close in on semi-finals but Alyssa Healy injured

Defending champions Australia all but secured their place in the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket rout of Pakistan in Dubai but suffered a blow with skipper Alyssa Healy hobbling off injured.

Healy (37 from 23 balls) retired hurt with an apparent leg issue while six-time winners Australia raced to their target of 83 with nine overs to spare to make it three victories from three in Group A, after previous successes against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The Southern Stars rolled Pakistan for 82 in 19.5 overs - the lowest score in this tournament - as seamer Megan Schutt (1-7) became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is with her 144th strike and spinner Ash Gardner (4-21) dismissed three batters in the 19th over.

Score summary - Australia vs Pakistan Pakistan 82 all out in 19.5 overs: Ash Gardner (4-21), Annabel Sutherland (2-15), Georgia Wareham (2-16); Aliya Riaz (26 off 32 balls) Australia 83-1 in 11 overs: Alyssa Healy (37 off 23), Ellyse Perry (22no off 23), Beth Mooney (15 off 15); Sadia Iqbal (1-17)

Pakistan - without regular captain Fatima Sana, who has returned to Karachi following the death of her father - did not score a boundary until the ninth over and managed only four in total, three of them hit late on by top-scorer Aliya Riaz (26 off 32 balls).

Ellyse Perry (22no off 23) and Gardner (7no off 5) guided Australia to victory after Healy departed, while Beth Mooney made a run-a-ball 15 at the top of the order before falling to Sadia Iqbal.

Only a peculiar set of results will deny Australia a semi-final place now but whether Healy or fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck play any further part in the competition remains to be seen.

Australia suffered a first setback two balls into the match when Vlaeminck hurt her shoulder fielding on the boundary and headed off for treatment.

Image: Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck injured her shoulder in the first over while fielding on the boundary

Vlaeminck, whose career has been blighted by injury, was playing just her second T20 World Cup game and first since the 2018 edition.

The seamer's exit did not disrupt Australia, though, with the tournament favourites kickstarting the cluster of wickets when spinner Sophie Molineux had stand-in Pakistan skipper Muneeba Ali (7) caught on the sweep in the fourth over.

Healy's side's catching was a little off with three chances dropped but that had no bearing on the result as Australia marched on.

Image: Australia celebrate Sophie Molineux's dismissal of stand-in Pakistan captain Muneeba Ali for 13

There is a double-header on Saturday at the Women's T20 World Cup with New Zealand playing Sri Lanka from 11am in Group A before South Africa take on Bangladesh in Group B from 3pm.

Australia conclude their pool campaign against India from 3pm on Sunday, after England - who have two wins from two in Group B after knocking off Bangladesh and South Africa - play Scotland at 11am.

Watch every match from the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, up to and including the final on Sunday October 20.