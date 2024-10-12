Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with routine win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah

New Zealand rout Sri Lanka by eight wickets at Women's T20 World Cup to maintain semi-final hopes; will definitely reach last four if they defeat Pakistan and India fail to beat Australia; Georgia Plimmer hits 53 as White Ferns pass Sri Lanka's 115-5 with 15 balls to spare
Saturday 12 October 2024 14:48, UK
New Zealand maintained their Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes with an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Group A as Amelia Kerr made an impact with bat and ball.
New Zealand now have two wins from three and will definitely advance to the last four if they beat Pakistan on Monday and India fail to defeat table-toppers Australia a day earlier.
The White Ferns - currently third in the pool, behind India on net run-rate - could still make the semi-finals if they slip up against Pakistan but would need India to lose to Australia and for their run-rate to be superior to both India and Pakistan's.
New Zealand restricted already-eliminated Sri Lanka to 115-5 in Sharjah with Scotland-born off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (2-27) and leg-spinning all-rounder Kerr (2-13) taking two wickets apiece.
Opening batter Georgia Plimmer then struck 53 from 44 balls, including four fours, before Kerr (34no off 31) helped her side to victory with 15 balls to spare.
Kiwi captain Sophie Devine (13no off 8) ended the contest in the 18th over when she heaved Sugandika Kumari for six over midwicket, condemning Sri Lanka to a fourth defeat from four.
Sunday at the Women's T20 World Cup sees Australia conclude their pool campaign against India from 3pm, after England - who have two wins from two in Group B after knocking off Bangladesh and South Africa - play Scotland at 11am.
