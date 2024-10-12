England fast bowler Brydon Carse refreshed and fitter after betting ban ahead of second Test vs Pakistan

Brydon Carse says the thought of playing for England helped him through his three-month betting ban after he impressed on Test debut in the innings win over Pakistan in Multan.

The Durham fast bowler was suspended in May having placed 303 bets on a variety of cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, none of which he played in.

Carse became eligible again on August 28 and just over a month later took two wickets in each innings as England moved 1-0 up in their three-match series against Pakistan.

"Definitely," said the 29-year-old, when asked if pulling on an England shirt was a motivating factor during his enforced break.

"I had some time off to work on a few things that I wanted to and improve my fitness in certain areas. I've come back refreshed and just wanting to play as much as I can for England."

Carse, who has played 19 one-day internationals and four T20s for England, was given messages of encouragement from injured Durham team-mate Mark Wood ahead of his Test bow, which came in sweltering, sapping temperatures of nearly 40 degrees.

"Woody sent me a message the night before the game wishing me luck and he actually sent me another message after we fielded in the first innings, reassuring me," said Carse.

"He was saying that this was as hard as it's going to get from a conditions point of view - just filling me with a bit of confidence.

Image: Carse was used as England's bouncer bowler in Multan

Carse: Multan victory very rewarding

"Obviously in the last month I've been playing one-day cricket in England in seven or eight degrees, which is very different to coming out here, and it's had its different challenges.

"It was a special five days. It's been hard graft, and it was difficult at times, but it's very rewarding to come away with a win."

Carse was charged with bowling bouncers into the pitch against Pakistan, acting as an enforcer, a job he may yet go on to play in next winter's Ashes series in Australia.

The 29-year-old added: "It's good to have clarity on the role that I'm used in the side, just try and hammer the wicket as hard as I can and be consistently straight.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and the role that I've played in the side this week and long may it continue."

