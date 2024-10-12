Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Bangladesh to move top of Group B

South Africa ended the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup with a convincing seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, boosting their chances of securing a semi-final spot.

South Africa moved top of Group B with their third win in four, tournament leading-scorer Tazmin Brits hitting 42 as they chased down 107 in 17.3 overs.

England still have two games to play and would leapfrog the Proteas with victories over both Scotland and West Indies, though a loss for the latter would assure South Africa of a second-place finish and a place in the final four.

Were England to beat the already-eliminated Scotland but lose to the West Indies on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm (first ball, 3pm) - then a three-way tie between Heather Knight's side, the Caribbean outfit and South Africa would be settled on net run-rate.

The Proteas' is locked at 1.382 after having played their four games, with the West Indies at 1.708 and in the driving seat in such a scenario. England's is 0.653 but having played only two games.

Bangladesh lost opening batter Dilara Akter for a duck two balls into the match, the worst possible start after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Sobhana Mostary continued her impressive form for the competition with 38, while captain Nigar Sultana Joty added an unbeaten 32, but in what has admittedly been a low-scoring tournament, the Tigers' total of 106-3 always looked below par.

South Africa's chase got off to a sluggish start, skipper Laura Wolvaardt dismissed for a 12-ball seven, but Brits' 53-run partnership for the second wicket with Anneke Bosch (25) soon began to click, while Marizanne Kapp (13no) and Chloe Tryon (14no) put the finishing touches on a convincing win, sealed with 16 balls to spare.

Sunday at the Women's T20 World Cup sees Australia conclude their pool campaign against India from 3pm, after England - who have two wins from two in Group B after knocking off Bangladesh and South Africa - play Scotland at 11am.

Watch every match from the Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, up to and including the final on Sunday October 20. Stream with NOW