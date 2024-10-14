Women's T20 World Cup: 'Ruthless' England not looking beyond crunch West Indies clash as semi-finals loom

Maia Bouchier was pleased at how England carried out their "ruthless" intent in heat-sapping conditions to thrash Scotland by 10 wickets and inch closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, though Sophie Ecclestone insists the team won't get ahead of themselves.

While already-eliminated Scotland amassed their tournament-high 109-6 on Sunday, the total was put into sharp context by Bouchier and fellow opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge knocking off the runs in just 10 overs.

Bouchier barely looked back after being dropped on 12 to amass an unbeaten 62 off 34 deliveries and Wyatt-Hodge blazed 51 not out from 26 balls, with the pair clubbing 19 fours in total in Sharjah.

A third win from three matches that moved England back to the top of Group B was all the sweeter for Bouchier given the sweltering temperatures she and Wyatt-Hodge batted in.

"We looked to be ruthless today and it came off really well," Bouchier said. "We definitely felt like we were in a good position and to stay there until the end, it was really good.

"To continue batting in that heat was hard but I'm glad we got over the line. I haven't played in heat like that before - that was probably the toughest knock I've had.

"When the heat gets to you, you probably get a bit tired and I don't want to call it lazy but (you have to) keep to the basics really well.

"The heat can get to you really quickly and I think we just did really well to keep the momentum going."

England's destiny remains very much in their own hands as they can guarantee top spot in their group - and likely avoid a semi-final showdown against Australia - by beating the West Indies on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Ecclestone, England's star bowler who took two wickets on Sunday, said England aren't looking beyond that match.

"We had conversations on Sunday morning about what distractions are and I think sometimes we get a bit ahead of ourselves," she said. "So I think it's all about staying in the moment, staying present.

"We've got a big game on Tuesday, we know that, and we needed to win against Scotland and on Tuesday to put us in the best position possible."

T20 permutations as England eye Windies win

If England beat West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3pm - then net run-rate will be a moot issue as Heather Knight's side will qualify as group winners with South Africa advancing in second place and West Indies knocked out.

A defeat in Dubai would complicate their prospects of reaching the semi-finals as that would leave England, the Windies and South Africa tied on six points each.

However, England, for now, have the superior net run-rate thanks to Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge, who belied this tournament's reputation for low scores with a sparkling unbroken 113 union.

Knight insisted England will be ignoring the possible permutations that could arise with defeat and look to finish their group stage campaign by extending their 100 per cent winning record.

"You want to keep winning, keep that momentum and we want to go again, get some momentum and make it to the semis," Knight said at the post-match presentation ceremony.