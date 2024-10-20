Women's T20 World Cup final: New Zealand beat South Africa for first title as Amelia Kerr stars with bat and ball

An Amelia Kerr-inspired New Zealand are Women's T20 World Cup champions for the first time after inflicting a second successive defeat in the final on South Africa, winning by 32 runs in Dubai.

The White Ferns, who had lost 10 consecutive T20 internationals heading into the tournament and 16 of their previous 19, posted 158-5 after being inserted with Kerr (43 off 38) top-scoring.

The all-rounder, dropped on 28 by Ayabonga Khaka, shared a fourth-wicket stand of 57 from 44 balls with Brooke Halliday (38 off 28) after a quiet period in the middle overs had followed a positive start instigated by veteran opener Suzie Bates (32 off 31).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amelia Kerr claims the potentially game-changing wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch

Leg-spinner Kerr (3-24), bowling with a hobble, perhaps due to her earlier exertions with the bat, then took her wicket tally in the competition to a leading 15 as South Africa, beaten by Australia in the 2023 showpiece in Cape Town, were restricted to 126-9 in reply.

The Proteas raced to 51-0 inside seven overs through skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27) and Tazmin Brits (17 off 18), only for Kerr to have Wolvaardt pouched at cover and then dismiss Anneke Bosch - the player who had powered South Africa past favourites Australia in the semi-finals - for nine after a successful caught-behind review.

Wolvaardt's side slumped from that point to suffer heartbreak in the final once again and are still to win a World Cup in either the 50-over or 20-over formats, with New Zealand adding the T20 title to the ODI trophy they lifted in 2000 after a success in the UAE that few would have predicted ahead of this year's event.

Score summary - South Africa vs New Zealand New Zealand 158-5 in 20 overs: Amelia Kerr (43 off 38 balls); Brooke Halliday (38 off 28), Suzie Bates (32 off 31); Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-31) South Africa 126-9 in 20 overs Amelia Kerr (3-24), Rosemary Mair (3-25); Laura Wolvaardt (33 off 27), Tazmin Brits (17 off 18)

The White Ferns' victory - which handed stalwarts Bates, 37 and skipper Sophie Devine, 35, their first global titles in possibly their last attempt - capped a superb day for the nation with New Zealand's men's side clinching their first Test triumph in India in 36 years.

New Zealand upset the odds to lift T20 World Cup title

New Zealand's intent was clear from the off as openers Bates and Georgia Plimmer regularly charged down the pitch - Plimmer striking Marizanne Kapp for two boundaries in the opening over before holing out to long-on off Khaka in the second.

Bates managed three boundaries in her knock, helping New Zealand to 43-1 in the powerplay, but was then clean bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the eighth over after shuffling across her stumps and looking to heave behind square on the leg-side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Un-named Video

When captain Devine (6) was out lbw to Nadine de Klerk after an inspired South Africa review, New Zealand were tottering on 70-3 in the 11th, only for Halliday to revive the innings at the backend of the 14th with successive boundaries off Sune Luus.

Kerr punished Khaka for shelling an admittedly sharp chance off her own bowling by clubbing back-to-back boundaries off Mlaba and while Kerr was caught at deep midwicket shortly after, Maddy Green's last-over six ensured 48 runs were smoked from the final five.

South Africa began their innings positively with Wolvaardt's five boundaries coming either side of the wicket but once Brits picked out long-on off the bowling of Fran Jonas and Kerr accounted for Wolvaardt and Bosch, the innings stalled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa's Tazmin Brits tries to go big but doesn't get enough on it and Maddy Green keeps her composure to take the catch

The Proteas' middle order has not had much of a hit in this tournament due to the form of Wolvaardt and Brits, and then Bosch's swashbuckling 74 from 48 balls against Australia, and that perhaps told as Kapp (8), De Klerk (6) and Luus (8) fell cheaply.

By then, though, South Africa had no option but to target the boundary with the run-rate having spiralled out of control due to New Zealand's clinical bowling - Rosemary Mair bagging 3-25 from four overs - and sharp fielding.

South Africa were made to pay for their sloppiness with the ball as they conceded 10 wides and bowled three no-balls.