South Africa claim seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh as Kagiso Rabada passes 300 Test wickets

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed six second-innings wickets to help South Africa secure a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Mirpur.

Resuming the day at 283-7 and 81 runs ahead, Bangladesh failed to make any impact as Rabada and Wiaan Mulder sliced through the hosts in the opening half-hour on day four with the second new ball.

Rabada, who earlier in the match became the fastest player to reach 300 Test wickets, took 6-46 to help dismiss Bangladesh for 307 in their second innings and leave South Africa requiring 106 for victory.

South Africa needed just 22 overs to reach the target, with Tony de Zorzi posting 41 and Tristan Stubbs scoring 30 not out to complete victory and move 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

How South Africa claimed series opener

Rabada struck in the first over, trapping Nayeem Hasan LBW for his overnight 16, to complete his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and add to his three-wicket haul from the first innings.

Image: Kagiso Rabada took six wickets in the second innnings

Mulder removed Taijul Islam for seven in the fourth over of the day via a thick edge to Stubbs at third slip, while Rabada wrapped up the innings in the next over to deny Mehidy Hasan Miraz a Test century.

Mehidy edged Rabada to Mulder at slip to leave Rabada with match figures of 9-72, with the final three Bangladesh wickets falling in 4.2 overs.

Captain Aiden Markram was bowled for 20 by Taijul, who took all the wickets to fall in his 3-43 - removing De Zorzi and David Bedingham (12) although South Africa still quickly pushed towards victory.

"It was a really good performance," said winning captain Markram. "We put four days of good cricket together and the bowlers set the game up beautifully for us the first day."

What's next?

The second Test takes place in Chattogram and starts on October 29. Bangladesh then face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, beginning on November 6, while South Africa begin a four-match T20I series at home to India on November 8.