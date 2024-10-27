Women's Big Bash League's youngest player Caoimhe Bray, 15, enjoys dream debut as she teams up with idol Ellyse Perry

Wicket, winning runs, playing with your idol - fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray enjoyed a dream debut as she became the youngest player to appear in the Women's Big Bash League.

The youngster, who only celebrated her 15th birthday in September, made an immediate impact for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Renegades while teaming up with hero Ellyse Perry.

Bray first cleaned up hard-hitting West Indian Deandra Dottin at the end of her sole over in Adelaide, exacting revenge after Dottin had smashed her first three balls for six, four and four.

She then kept her cool at the end of the game with a cameo of 12 not out from five deliveries, hitting the second ball she faced, bowled by England's Alice Capsey, for four and then striking Sophie Molineux to the boundary to clinch a three-wicket win for Sixers.

Image: Bray hit the winning runs on the day she became the WBBL's youngest player

"It's pretty cool. I wasn't expecting it to go that well," Bray said afterwards. "My first over was a bit dodgy but I was pretty happy with the wicket. I think I had to redeem myself.

"I guess there was not so much expectation on me because I am so young. I still wanted do well [with the bat], so I was like, 'I guess I'll go for it'. It went pretty well."

'I cried when Perry gave me my Sixers cap'

Bray - who is also a goalkeeper for Australia Women's U17 football team - had played for Sixers in the T20 Spring Challenge ahead of the WBBL, taking five wickets in four matches.

"I wasn't nervous at all before [my WBBL debut] but when I got out there I was a bit nervy. It was alright, the Spring Challenge helped a lot."

Bray likes to wear the No 8 jersey when she plays cricket as a tribute to fellow all-rounder Perry - someone she says she based numerous school projects on - but with her hero taking that top for Sixers, she has chosen the No 18 instead.

Perry’s definitely been a role model of mine since I was very, very young. If you ask all my primary school friends, every school project was about her, that’s for sure. I don’t think it’s scary or overwhelming being compared to her because she’s such a great person. I just love that people are even saying it.

On playing with Perry - who took two wickets against Renegades before thumping 81 from 38 balls at the top of the order - Bray added: "It literally is a dream come true.

"She gave me the cap before the game and I was crying a little bit - more than a little bit. It was really exciting - a memory I won't forget.

"She was right next to me when I was bowling, saying 'just hit the top of the stumps'. She was very chilled, calming. I was ready to bowl with her out there."

'Composed' Bray not giving up football

Player-of-the-match Perry said of Bray: "The beauty of this competition is the opportunity it offers to local stars. Caoimhe is a great example of that. She has added so much to the group in just one match

"I found a DM from her on my Instagram from two years ago when she was 13 years old and now we are playing on the same pitch. I honestly cannot say enough good things about a kid of that age.

"She is so composed, has such a level head on her shoulders. Her parents obviously do a great job."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Perry previously played football for Australia, appearing at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup and making 18 appearances in total before committing to cricket.

Bray may have to choose between the sports at some point but says she has not reached that stage yet.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Speaking to reporters before her WBBL bow, Bray said: "I'm still playing soccer. I want to do both for as long as I can and this WBBL contract isn't going to stop me from playing soccer.

"I've brought the soccer ball down [to Sydney] so I might go down to the park and kick a ball around.

"But right now I can't do much training because my team's up in Newcastle and I'm staying down in Sydney for these few months."

Watch the Women's Big Bash League live on Sky Sports, up to and including the final on December 1.