County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2025 season
See which players have signed for your county for 2025, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Wednesday 26 February 2025 09:35, UK
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2025 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: Martin Andersson (Middlesex), Jack Morley (Lancashire)
Outs: Sam Conners (Durham)
Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia), Blair Tickner (New Zealand)
DURHAM
Ins: Emilio Gay (Northants), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire)
Outs: Michael Jones (Lancashire), Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson (all released)
Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa), Brendan Doggett (Australia - April and May)
ESSEX
Ins: None
Outs: Ben Allison (Worcestershire), Feroze Khushi (released), Aaron Beard (retired)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Shardul Thakur (India - first seven County Championship matches)
GLAMORGAN
Ins: Ned Leonard (Somerset)
Outs: Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya (both retired)
Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka - first seven County Championship games)
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Zafar Gohar (Middlesex)
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Cameron Green (Australia - five County Championship matches across April and May)
HAMPSHIRE
Ins: Sonny Baker (Somerset), Mark Stoneman (Middlesex)
Outs: None
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Jack Edwards (Australia - April and May), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa - Vitality Blast)
KENT
Ins: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)
Outs: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)
Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - April to July), Tom Rogers (Australia - Vitality Blast)
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Michael Jones (Durham)
Outs: Jack Morley (Derbyshire), George Lavelle (released), Steven Croft (retired)
Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia - County Championship and One Day Cup), Anderson Phillip (West Indies), Chris Green (Australia - Vitality Blast), Ashton Turner (Australia - Vitality Blast)
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Sam Evans (released)
Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Logan van Beek (Netherlands)
MIDDLESEX
Ins: Ben Geddes (Surrey), Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire), Mark Stoneman (Hampshire), Ethan Bamber (Warwickshire), Thilan Walallawita (released), Robbie White (retired)
Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand - at least five County Championship matches plus at least 10 Vitality Blast games), Josh Little (Ireland - mainly for the Vitality Blast)
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)
Outs: Emilio Gay (Durham), Jack White (Yorkshire), Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)
Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa - April to July), Ashton Agar (Australia - Vitality Blast)
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins: Conor McKerr (Surrey)
Outs: Fateh Singh (Worcestershire), Luke Fletcher (released), Tom Loten, Toby Pettman (both retired)
Overseas players: Kyle Verreynne (South Africa - County Championship), Fergus O'Neill (Australia - first month of County Championship), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan - six County Championship games across May and September), Daniel Sams (Australia - Vitality Blast), Moises Henriques (Australia - Vitality Blast)
SOMERSET
Ins: None
Outs: Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Ned Leonard (Glamorgan), George Thomas (released)
Overseas players: Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, April 7-June 25), Riley Meredith (Australia - Vitality Blast), Migael Pretorius (South Africa)
SURREY
Ins: Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)
Outs: Conor McKerr (Nottinghamshire), Ben Geddes (Middlesex), Amar Virdi (released)
Overseas players: Nathan Smith (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand - Vitality Blast)
SUSSEX
Ins: None
Outs: None
Overseas players: Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Jaydev Unadkat (India - September), Gurinder Sandhu (Australia - June and July)
WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS
Ins: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)
Outs: Will Rhodes (Durham), Chris Benjamin (Kent), Liam Norwell, Michael Burgess (both retired)
Overseas players: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka, County Championship - April), Beau Webster (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May-July), Hassan Ali (Pakistan - end of May-September)
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Ben Allison (Essex), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Josh Cobb, Olly Cox (both released), Joe Leach (retired)
Overseas players: Jacob Duffy (New Zealand - first three months of season for County Championship and Vitality Blast), Ben Dwarshuis (Australia - Vitality Blast)
YORKSHIRE
Ins: Jack White (Northamptonshire)
Outs: Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire), Mickey Edwards (retired)
Overseas players: Will Sutherland (Australia - two County Championship matches and Vitality Blast group stage), Will O'Rourke (New Zealand - first eight Vitality Blast matches)