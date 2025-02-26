 Skip to content

County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2025 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2025, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Wednesday 26 February 2025 09:35, UK

Josh Little (PA Images)
Image: Ireland seamer Josh Little will play for Middlesex in the 2025 Vitality Blast

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2025 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Martin Andersson (Middlesex), Jack Morley (Lancashire)

Outs: Sam Conners (Durham)

Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia), Blair Tickner (New Zealand)

DURHAM

Ins: Emilio Gay (Northants), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire)

Outs: Michael Jones (Lancashire), Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson (all released)

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa), Brendan Doggett (Australia - April and May)

Emilio Gay, Durham, County Championship (PA Images)
Image: Emilio Gay has signed for Durham on a permanent basis from Northamptonshire

ESSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Ben Allison (Worcestershire), Feroze Khushi (released), Aaron Beard (retired)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Shardul Thakur (India - first seven County Championship matches)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Ned Leonard (Somerset)

Outs: Harry Podmore, Prem Sisodiya (both retired)

Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Asitha Fernando (Sri Lanka - first seven County Championship games)

England v Sri Lanka - Rothesay Men's Test Match - First Test - Day Three - Emirates Old Trafford England's Jamie Smith (right) as Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando watches on during day three of the First Rothesay Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Friday August 23, 2024.
Image: Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando will play for Glamorgan in the early part of the 2025 County Championship season

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Zafar Gohar (Middlesex)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Cameron Green (Australia - five County Championship matches across April and May)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Sonny Baker (Somerset), Mark Stoneman (Middlesex)

Outs: None

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Jack Edwards (Australia - April and May), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Getty Images)
Image: Hampshire have signed teenage South African Lhuan-dre Pretorius for the 2025 Vitality Blast

KENT

Ins: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)

Outs: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)

Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - April to July), Tom Rogers (Australia - Vitality Blast)

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Michael Jones (Durham)

Outs: Jack Morley (Derbyshire), George Lavelle (released), Steven Croft (retired)

Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia - County Championship and One Day Cup), Anderson Phillip (West Indies), Chris Green (Australia - Vitality Blast), Ashton Turner (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Marcus Harris, cricket (Getty Images)
Image: Lancashire have signed Australia batter Marcus Harris for the 2025 season, with the opener available for County Championship and One Day Cup cricket

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Sam Evans (released)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Logan van Beek (Netherlands)

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Ben Geddes (Surrey), Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire), Mark Stoneman (Hampshire), Ethan Bamber (Warwickshire), Thilan Walallawita (released), Robbie White (retired)

Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand - at least five County Championship matches plus at least 10 Vitality Blast games), Josh Little (Ireland - mainly for the Vitality Blast)

Australia's Ashton Agar, ODI cricket (Associated Press)
Image: Australia's spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar will return to Northamptonshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)

Outs: Emilio Gay (Durham), Jack White (Yorkshire), Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)

Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa - April to July), Ashton Agar (Australia - Vitality Blast)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Conor McKerr (Surrey)

Outs: Fateh Singh (Worcestershire), Luke Fletcher (released), Tom Loten, Toby Pettman (both retired)

Overseas players: Kyle Verreynne (South Africa - County Championship), Fergus O'Neill (Australia - first month of County Championship), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan - six County Championship games across May and September), Daniel Sams (Australia - Vitality Blast), Moises Henriques (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Kyle Verreynne, South Africa, Test cricket (Associated Press)
Image: South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne will return to Nottinghamshire for the 2025 County Championship

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Ned Leonard (Glamorgan), George Thomas (released)

Overseas players: Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, April 7-June 25), Riley Meredith (Australia - Vitality Blast), Migael Pretorius (South Africa)

SURREY

Ins: Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)

Outs: Conor McKerr (Nottinghamshire), Ben Geddes (Middlesex), Amar Virdi (released)

Overseas players: Nathan Smith (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand - Vitality Blast)

Matthew Fisher, county cricket (PA Images)
Image: Seam bowler Matthew Fisher has moved to Surrey from Yorkshire

SUSSEX

Ins: None

Outs: None

Overseas players: Daniel Hughes (Australia), Jayden Seales (West Indies), Jaydev Unadkat (India - September), Gurinder Sandhu (Australia - June and July)

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)

Outs: Will Rhodes (Durham), Chris Benjamin (Kent), Liam Norwell, Michael Burgess (both retired)

Overseas players: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka, County Championship - April), Beau Webster (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May-July), Hassan Ali (Pakistan - end of May-September)

Tom Latham, New Zealand, Test cricket (Associated Press)
Image: New Zealand captain Tom Latham has signed for Warwickshire as an overseas player in all formats

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ben Allison (Essex), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Josh Cobb, Olly Cox (both released), Joe Leach (retired)

Overseas players: Jacob Duffy (New Zealand - first three months of season for County Championship and Vitality Blast), Ben Dwarshuis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Jack White (Northamptonshire)

Outs: Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire), Mickey Edwards (retired)

Overseas players: Will Sutherland (Australia - two County Championship matches and Vitality Blast group stage), Will O'Rourke (New Zealand - first eight Vitality Blast matches)

