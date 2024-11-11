Danni Wyatt-Hodge: England star leaves Hampshire to join Surrey for 2025 season

England star Danni Wyatt-Hodge will join Surrey next year after deciding not to stay with Hampshire Women's team.

Wyatt-Hodge is England Women's all-time leading IT20 run scorer and had been with the Southern Vipers over the last eight seasons.

The 33-year-old all-rounder has been part of seven T20 World Cup squads, plus three ODI World Cups, including the side that won in 2017.

"I am both excited and honoured to be joining Surrey. The club has an incredible history with a culture of success to which I want to contribute," said Wyatt-Hodge, who is part of England's squad for their multi-format tour to South Africa this month, live on Sky Sports.

"I love playing at the Kia Oval and can't wait to entertain the Surrey supporters.

"The South East Stars' positive brand of cricket was an important factor in joining the club. I'm looking forward to getting started!"

Wyatt-Hodge is the only woman with more than one IT20 century, after she made 100 in the 2017 Ashes and a 124 against India at the start of 2018.

Charlie Dean is also leaving Hampshire, with both players helping them to five trophies in the last five years.

Wyatt-Hodge's arrival at Surrey will provide them a big boost according to Emma Calvert, Surrey's Director of Women's Cricket.

Image: Wyatt-Hodge will be part of their multiformat series this winter in South Africa - live on Sky Sports

"We are incredibly excited that Danni Wyatt-Hodge has agreed to commit to Surrey for the 2025 season," said Calvert.

"Danni's career speaks for itself, and we believe she will add strength and depth on the field as well as adding to the team off the field.

"After chatting to Danni it was clear to see that she will be an incredible fit for our new Surrey women's team. The style of cricket she plays is exactly how we want to go about our business, and I am excited to see what she achieves in the Three Feathers".

England in South Africa fixtures - live on Sky Sports

T20 series

Sunday November 24: South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

South Africa vs England - Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London Wednesday November 27: South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa vs England - Willowmoore Park, Benoni Saturday November 30: South Africa vs England - SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI series

Wednesday December 4: South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

South Africa vs England - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Sunday December 8: South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

South Africa vs England - Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban Wednesday December 11: South Africa vs England - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test match

December 15-18: South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

