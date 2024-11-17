England: Marcus Trescothick eager to be head coach in future after temporary stint in charge of white-ball side

Marcus Trescothick wants to become England head coach on a permanent basis in the future after a temporary stint in charge of the white-ball team.

Trescothick took over on an interim basis following the departure of Matthew Mott in the wake of England's semi-final exit at the T20 World Cup in June.

The former England batter has presided over series at home to Australia and against West Indies in the Caribbean but will now hand over responsibilities to Brendon McCullum from January.

McCullum is adding the role of limited-overs coach to the Test job that he has held since 2022.

Image: Brendon McCullum will add the England white-ball head coach role to his Test job from January

Trescothick told the Mail on Sunday: "Previously I thought I wanted to be a head coach, but taking the reins for the two series against Australia and here versus the West Indies has confirmed to me that I would like the opportunity to do it at some point.

"I am very invested in the job I am doing at the moment [being part of England's coaching staff], so it's not going to be imminent. But down the line, as and when things move around, it is something I would be very open to. It's a good goal to have.

"Doing this job has given me a taster and a belief that I can go on to bigger things."

How Trescothick has coped with anxiety issues

Trescothick's international career was cut short at the age of 30 due to debilitating anxiety issues exacerbated by travelling away from home.

When asked what had changed, Trescothick said: "You find methods of understanding and then coping.

Image: Trescothick (right) has been on England's coaching staff since 2021

"Then gradually working more and more with therapists I have been able to get to a point where I have been able to say, 'OK, we've done that trip, what's the stepping stone to doing the next one, and then that one and the one after that?'

"I knew opportunities post-playing would mean more travelling. The coach that I want to be involves that."

Managing director of men's cricket Rob Key told The Times that his long-term goal was to have an Englishman as head coach.

New Zealander McCullum is contracted until 2027 having extended his deal when agreeing to become Test coach.

Image: Rob Key is keen for England to have an Englishman as head coach in the long term

Hopkinson, Dawson to leave England roles

Meanwhile, England announced on Sunday that assistant coaches Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson will leave their roles at the conclusion of the West Indies tour.

Hopkinson was involved in England's 50-over World Cup victory on home soil in 2019 as well as the T20 World Cup success in Australia in 2022, while Dawson - who previously coached England Young Lions - was on board for the latter of those triumphs.

The moves come as part of a restructure ahead of McCullum heading into the white-ball set-up.

Key said: "Hoppo and Daws are two outstanding coaches who have played important roles in the success of our white-ball teams.

"In addition to their coaching expertise with our senior teams they have also developed young players through the age groups to help set up the next era of our white-ball teams.

"England Cricket is in a better place because of them and I wish them well in the next chapter of their careers."