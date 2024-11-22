IPL auction 2025: James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Harry Brook among England internationals hoping for big-money deals

The auction for the Indian Premier League, one of the biggest franchise tournaments in the world, is around the corner with England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson on the shortlist.

There are currently 37 England-qualified players in the auction including white-ball captain Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Phil Salt, while multiple reports suggest Jofra Archer will be a late inclusion despite initially not being part of the shortlist.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 IPL auction...

Image: Jofra Archer could still feature in the IPL auction this month

When is it?

The auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with coverage of day two live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm.

It will be only the second time the event has taken place outside India, with last year's taking place in Dubai.

Who are the 10 IPL teams? Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants

How does it work?

Initially a total of 1,574 players registered for the auction, but that figure has been cut down to 574 players, with 366 Indians and 208 overseas players, as well as three cricketers from associate nations.

The process sees players enter the auction at a base price and the 10 teams take turns to submit offers until no further bids are forthcoming.

Last year, Australia quick Mitchell Starc was the highest-paid player in the IPL. He was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders in a £2.32m deal.

Image: Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc went for the highest amount in last year's aution

Which England players are involved?

England-qualified players in IPL 2025 auction (correct as of November 20): Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Billings, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, David Payne, Michael Pepper, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner, James Vince, Luke Wood, Dan Worrall.

Image: James Anderson retired from international cricket this summer, finishing as England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 704 in Test cricket

What is happening with Archer?

Archer didn't feature in the initial shortlist but has reportedly been added back to the final auction list, having missed most of the 2023 season through injury before not featuring in the 2024 campaign.

The IPL clashes with the start of the County Championship season, which would mean Archer likely misses several red-ball matches for Sussex ahead of a potential England Test return next summer.

Archer has not played Test cricket since 2021 although England had been earmarking him for a return in the home series against India ahead of the Ashes next winter in Australia.

When is the tournament?

The IPL is set to start on March 14 and run until the final on May 25. Fixtures have yet to be announced for the 2025 tournament, but every game will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Who are the defending champions?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Chennai as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to add to their previous IPL titles in 2012 and 2014

The reigning champions are the Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the 2024 IPL final to secure their third title.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.