Australia vs India: Jasprit Bumrah leads tourists' recovery as 17 wickets tumble on opening day of first Test

India produced an impressive fightback to leave Australia teetering on 67-7 after a low-scoring opening day in Perth in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Josh Hazlewood claimed 4-29 from 13 overs as a much-changed India were bundled out for 150 inside two sessions at the Optus Stadium, having earlier slumped to 73-6 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Australia struggled in reply as Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the top order, taking the first three wickets on his way 4-17, while Mohammed Siraj added 2-17 as the hosts reached the close still trailing by 83 runs.

The 17 wickets to fall is the most on the opening day of a Test ever recorded in Perth and most in any Australian home Test since 1952, with the grassy and bouncy pitch leaving bowlers from both teams on top.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah took each of the first three wickets for India and finished with 4-17

India fight back after nightmare start

Jashasvi Jaisval (0), Devdutt Padikkal (0) and star batsman Virat Kohli (5) fell before lunch as India rued its decision to bat, with KL Rahul (26) also dismissed after passing 3,000 runs in Test cricket, leaving the visitors struggling at 51-4.

Mitchell Starc (2-14) had Jaisval caught at gully by Test debutant Nathan McSweeney during a brilliant five-over spell and Hazelwood ended Padikkal's 23-ball innings by getting him caught behind, with Kohli removed by sending a Hazlewood bouncer to Usman Khawaja at slip.

Image: Australia looked on top after bowling out the visitors inside two sessions

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar fell soon after lunch to leave India at 73-6, before Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) saved face with a 48-run eighth-wicket stand.

Reddy top-scored for India after hammering six fours and a six off his 59 balls, having survived on 10 when the Australians failed to refer a catch down the legside and the TV replay showed a spike as the ball brushed past the gloves.

He picked out Khawaja - who had dropped him two balls earlier - at deep mid-wicket to end his innings, while Pant lasted 78 balls before captain Pat Cummins (2-67) had him caught by Steve Smith at second slip.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bumrah ended McSweeney's 10-ball debut by trapping the opener lbw, then returned two overs later to claim opener Khawaja (eight) - caught at second slip by Kohli - and Smith lbw (nought) off successive balls.

Left-hander Travis Head thwarted Bumrah's hopes of a hat-trick but was bowled for 11 by debutant fast bowler Harshit Rana, who secured his maiden Test wicket, while Mitchell Marsh fell to a catch by Rahul at third slip off Mohammed Siraj (2-17) to leave Australia reeling at 38-5.

Marnus Labuschagne was dropped when Kohli spilled a simple catch at second slip and then struggled to put bat to ball, making just two runs off 52 balls before Siraj trapped him in front to end his 95-minute innings.

Image: Virat Kohli dropped Marnus Labuschagne early in his innings

Bumrah returned for his second spell and immediately removed his counterpart Cummins (three), caught behind by wicketkeeper Pant, while left-handers Alex Carey and Starc will resume Saturday on 19 and six not out respectively.

"If you can get through the testing period, it does get easier," Starc said.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.