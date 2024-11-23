Australia vs India: Tourists take charge of first Test as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul star on day two in Perth

India took complete command of the first Test against Australia on day two in Perth as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's unbroken century partnership extended the tourists' lead to 218 after the hosts were rolled for 104.

India openers Jaiswal (90no off 193) and Rahul (62no off 153) blunted the much-vaunted Australia attack and steered their side to 172-0 by stumps at Optus Stadium.

Jaiswal was dropped on 51 at slip by Usman Khawaja off the bowling of Mitchell Starc but there were few alarms for the visiting batters as a 17-wicket opening day - one in which India were rolled for 150 - was followed by just three breakthroughs on day two.

Image: Australia's Mitchell Starc ground his way to 26 from 112 balls as he top-scored for the hosts

Australia earlier added 37 runs to their overnight 67-7 - mainly off the bat of Starc (26 off 112) after Alex Carey (21 off 31) snicked Jasprit Bumrah (5-30) behind at the start of the second over - to trail by 46 on first innings.

Starc and last man Josh Hazlewood (7no off 31) put on 25 from 110 balls in an obdurate stand, before Starc edged India debutant Harshit Rana (3-48) behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Australia were 79-9 and still 71 runs in arrears when Nathan Lyon (5) fenced Rana to Rahul at gully.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah's nine Test five-wicket hauls for India outside Asia is a joint-record with the great Kapil Dev

Brilliant Bumrah clinches record-equalling five-wicket haul

Bumrah had struck with his first ball of the day to clinch his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests and ninth outside Asia - the latter stat seeing him equal Kapil Dev's record for India.

The 30-year-old dismissed home debutant Nathan McSweneey (10), Khawaja (8), Steve Smith (0) and opposition skipper Pat Cummins (3) during a masterclass of seam bowling on day one.

Bumrah - standing in as India captain with Rohit Sharma missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child - then watched on as Rahul and Jaiswal expertly saw off the new ball, frustrating Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood and striking the odd boundary, too.

Image: Jaiswal (pictured) and Rahul batted India into a 218-run lead by stumps at Optus Stadium

Cummins introduced Marnus Labuschagne to bowl the 25th over, with the usual leg-spinner opting for bouncers as he tried to rattle Jaiswal and Rahul, to no avail.

The batters shared India's highest opening stand in Australia since Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra put on 123 in Sydney in 2004 and played with immense calm - except for a frantic few minutes when Khawaja dropped Jaiswal and a run-out scare followed next ball.

Jaiswal and Rahul bookended the 47th over, bowled by Starc, with boundaries - Jaiswal flicking six over deep backward square, before Rahul cracked four through point.

The day then ended with another bouncer-heavy over from Labuschagne - and India well on top.