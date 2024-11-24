England in New Zealand: Jordan Cox ruled out of Test series with fractured thumb

England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox has been ruled out of the Test series in New Zealand with a fractured thumb after being struck on the hand in the nets.

The Essex player was set to deputise for Jamie Smith behind the stumps in the three-match series against the Black Caps, which begins in Christchurch on Thursday, but England will now be forced into a rethink.

Cox was sent for X-rays after being pinned on the right glove in the warm-ups ahead of day two of England's sole warm-up game against a New Zealand Prime Minister's XI in Queenstown.

Image: Cox has played white-ball cricket for England but is yet to make his Test debut

England later confirmed the extent of the injury, with head coach Brendon McCullum saying after Cox was denied a Test debut: "I'm gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand.

"That's sport, and unfortunately, these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future."

Which wicketkeepers could England turn to?

Image: Will Phil Salt earn a Test call-up for the New Zealand series?

Ollie Pope stood in as wicketkeeper - a position he has filled three times in his 52 Tests - against the New Zealand Prime Minister's XI and may do so again in the first Test with Jacob Bethell coming into the XI for his debut, but a replacement for Cox will be called up in due course.

England white-ball wicketkeeper Phil Salt is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and could be a candidate to step in.

Jonny Bairstow is also playing in that competition and does still possess an England central contract, although the national team seem to have moved on from him in all formats.

Ben Foakes, who was not awarded a deal when the latest central contracts update was announced in October, is also an option, if an unlikely one, with Durham's Ollie Robinson and Somerset's James Rew perhaps more probable selections.

Anderson fields as England short of players

Cox has not kept wicket in first-class cricket since July 2023 after a gruesome finger injury, although he did take the gloves for England on day one in Queenstown and claimed a catch off Gus Atkinson.

The 24-year-old's knock in the nets on Sunday, coupled with Bethell and Rehan Ahmed not linking up with the squad until Monday after playing in the recent white-ball series in the West Indies, meant England had to call upon bowling mentor James Anderson as a substitute fielder for a short period.

Skipper Ben Stokes also took to the field at John Davies Oval after opting to sit out day one of the fixture, which ended in a draw.

Stokes went on to score 59 from 39 deliveries and Joe Root hit an unbeaten 82 as England made 196-9 in their second innings to end up five runs from their victory target, after the hosts declared on 313-5 second time around.

Zak Crawley made 94 on day one when 20 wickets fell, with England dismissed for 249 after skittling the New Zealand side for 136.

England's Test tour of New Zealand