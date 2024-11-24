Australia vs India: Virat Kohli ends century drought before hosts close on 12-3 in record chase of 534 in first Test

India appear to be closing in on victory over Australia in Perth after Virat Kohli's first century in over a year and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 161 were followed by the hosts slipping to 12-3 in a record chase of 534 on day three of the series opener.

Kohli (100no off 143) had not reached three figures in a Test since July 2023, in the West Indies, and suffered four single-figure dismissals in six knocks during the recent 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand before falling for five on day one of this Test.

However, he returned to form at Optus Stadium, clinching his 30th Test ton with a boundary before India immediately declared on 487-6 late in the evening session having begun the day on 172-0.

Jasprit Bumrah then pinned Nathan McSweeney (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) lbw for ducks, either side of Kohli catching Australia captain Pat Cummins (2) at slip off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj in a disastrous 4.2 overs for the home side.

Image: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, seen here being congratulated by Kohli, has passed 150 in each of his four Test hundreds

All four of Jaiswal's Test tons have now been scores of over 150 and his stands of 201 with opening partner KL Rahul (77) and 74 with Devdutt Padikkal (25) also punished Australia.

India stuttered when Jaiswal slapped Mitchell Marsh to Steve Smith at point, losing three wickets for eight runs as Rishabh Pant - stumped after dancing down the pitch to Nathan Lyon - and Dhruv Jurel each scored one.

But Kohli found support in Washington Sundar (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38no off 27), adding a patient 89 from 176 balls with the former and a more explosive 77 from 54 with the latter.

Kohli stars as India boss Australia in Perth

Kohli's century in Perth included a six off Mitchell Starc that struck a security guard on the head, with the batter showing immediate concern.

The 36-year-old's biggest scare came on 47 when Lyon turned a ball back through the gate but it bounced over off stump.

Seventeen wickets fell on the opening day as India were demolished for 150 and Australia slumped to 67-7 but bat then dominated once the visitors polished off their opponents for 104 in the first innings.

That changed late on day three, though, with Australia now looking certain to slip 1-0 down in the five-match series, which continues in Adelaide with a day-nighter from December 6.

Brisbane (from December 14), Melbourne (from December 26) and Sydney (from January 3) host the final three matches.

Australia have not beaten India in a Test series since 2014/15, losing the last four contests by 2-1 scorelines - two at home (2018/19 and 2020/21) and two away (2016/17 and 2022/23).