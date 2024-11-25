Ivory Coast all out for seven in record lowest score in men's T20 international cricket

Seven all out!

Ivory Coast entered the record books for an unwanted reason after crumbling to the lowest score in men's T20 international history.

They were razed in just 7.3 overs by Nigeria in an African T20 World Cup qualifier in Lagos with six players dismissed for ducks, three scoring one and opener Ouattara Mohamed top-scoring with four.

It was the first instance of a men's T20I team being all out for a single-figure total.

Mongolia and Isle of Man had recorded the previous lowest score of 10, against Singapore and Spain respectively

The record low in all T20I cricket is the six Mali's women and Maldives' women were dismissed for in 2019.

Ivory Coast's batting had also malfunctioned in their opening match of the qualifying tournament, when they were skittled for 21 by Sierra Leone, which is now the seventh-lowest innings in men's T20Is.

Ivory Coast succumbed to a 264-run defeat against Nigeria, with their opponents earlier posting 271-4 from their 20 overs as Selim Salau amassed 112 from 53 deliveries before retiring out.

The victory margin was the third biggest in men's T20Is, only eclipsed by the 290 runs Zimbabwe beat Gambia by last month and Nepal's 273-run victory over Mongolia in 2023.