Ollie Robinson: England call up wicketkeeper for New Zealand Test series after Jordan Cox injury

England have called up Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson for the Test series in New Zealand after Jordan Cox was ruled out of the tour through injury.

Cox was set to deputise for Jamie Smith (paternity leave) across the three matches against the Black Caps but suffered a fractured thumb batting in the nets ahead of a warm-up game.

That left vice-captain Ollie Pope to step in as wicketkeeper for the opening fixture in Christchurch - and for Jacob Bethell, 21, to make his debut as a specialist batter - but Robinson will now be an option for next week's second Test in Wellington.

The 25-year-old, who is due to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday, has been prolific with the bat since moving from his native Kent to Durham, notching 1,802 County Championship runs across the previous two campaigns.

Robinson averaged 48.38 this summer and close to 60 in 2023, with his strike rate in both seasons well over 80.

The right-hander has also taken 92 dismissals with the gloves in that time.

Robinson turns 26 on Sunday and, bizarrely, shares his birthday with namesake Ollie Robinson, the Sussex bowler who has taken 76 wickets in 20 Tests for England but now appears well down the pecking order.

The players, who are not related, were also both born in Kent - the wicketkeeping Robison in Sidcup and the bowling one in Margate.