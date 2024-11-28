South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Tourists skittled for 42 to post lowest Test total on historic day

South Africa built a commanding lead on day two of their opening Test against Sri Lanka after bowling out the tourists for just 42 in Durban.

Sri Lanka appeared to be in control at lunch after bowling out South Africa for 191, only to be skittled for their lowest total in Test history inside just 13.5 overs.

Marco Jansen produced a career-best 7-13 from his 6.5 overs to become the first player in 120 years to take seven wickets inside the first seven overs of a Test innings, with the number of deliveries taken to bowl out a team also the lowest in Tests for a century.

Image: Marco Jansen took seven wickets from 6.5 overs

South Africa's second innings reached 132-3 at stumps and leaves them with a 281-run advantage, with 19 wickets falling on a lively surface at Kingsmead.

How South Africa took control in Durban

South Africa resumed on 80-4 after a weather-disrupted opening day, with Kyle Verreynne (nine) trapped lbw in the third over of the day and Wiaan Mulder retiring hurt soon after when he was hit on the finger.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took two quick wickets, Marco Jansen lbw for 13 and Gerald Coetzee from a diving catch by Kamindu Mendes, while Keshav Maharaj was caught at mid-off and Temba Bavuma's brilliant 70 was ended to leave South Africa 165-9.

Image: Temba Bavuma scored nine fours and one six during his innings

Mulder returned to continue injured and added a 26-run partnership with Kagiso Rabada (15) for the last wicket, as Asitha Fernando (3-44), Lahiru Kumara (3-70) and Vishwa Fernando (2-35) impressed for Sri Lanka.

But Sri Lanka unravelled in a hurry in reply, as Dimuth Karunaratne edged Rabada to first slip in the third over and Pathum Nissanka edged Jansen to third slip just two balls later.

Dinesh Chandimal lost his off stump to Jansen, who also removed Angelo Mathews after he poked at a ball angling away outside off, with top-scorer Kamindu Mendis (13) falling to Gerald Coetzee to leave Sri Lanka 32-5.

The last five wickets fell in the space of 15 balls, with the final wicket - the fifth duck of the innings - a caught and bowled by Jansen after Fernando struck a delivery high into the sky.

Mulder was sent up the order from seven to No 3 for the second innings and added 15 runs with a broken finger, before later being ruled out for the remainder of the Test, while Aiden Markram top-scored with 47.

Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs were unbeaten on 24 and 17 respectively at stumps, while Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (2-48) passed 100 Test wickets.

Sri Lanka had been in good form in Tests this year, claiming home series wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand and beating England at the Oval, while both the visitors and South Africa are still looking to claim a place in the World Test Championship final.

