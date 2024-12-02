Who can reach World Test Championship final? India, Australia and South Africa the frontrunners to make Lord's
Next World Test Championship final to be held at Lord's from June 11, India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand still in the hunt; Defending champions Australia beat India in final in 2023; England out of the running with hopes dented by slow over-rate in 2023 Ashes
Monday 2 December 2024 15:50, UK
The race to reach the World Test Championship Final at Lord's next summer is hotting up with five sides left in the running.
England are not one of those after too many defeats and over-rate indiscretions but Australia, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are still standing, with the first three the frontrunners.
The final will be held at Lord's from June 11.
World Test Championship 2023-25
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Percentage of points won
|1
|India
|110
|61.11
|2
|South Africa
|64
|59.26
|3
|Australia
|90
|57.69
|4
|New Zealand
|72
|50.00
|5
|Sri Lanka
|60
|50.00
|6
|England
|105
|43.75
|7
|Pakistan
|40
|33.33
|8
|West Indies
|32
|26.67
|9
|Bangladesh
|33
|25.00
Who can reach World Test Championship final?
- India
- Australia
- South Africa
- New Zealand
- Sri Lanka
And who can't?
- England
- Pakistan
- West Indies
- Bangladesh
What does each side need?
India
Remaining matches = four in Australia
India need to win three of their final four Tests in Australia (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney) to guarantee their spot at Lord's.
They returned to the top of the table after thumping Australia by 295 runs in the series-opening Perth Test.
India were beaten finalists in the first two WTC finals, going down to New Zealand in Southampton at the end of the 2019-21 cycle and then defeated by Australia at The Kia Oval in the 2023 showpiece.
Australia
Remaining matches = four at home to India; two in Sri Lanka
Reigning champions Australia will reach their second straight World Test Championship final if they win five of their final six Tests in the programme. Anything less, and they risk being usurped.
South Africa
Remaining matches = one at home to Sri Lanka, two at home to Pakistan
Three wins from three will do for the Proteas and they will fancy their chances at home to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. One draw or loss may be enough but they would need a favour from others.
New Zealand
Remaining matches = two at home to England
New Zealand's eight-wicket defeat to England in Christchurch was a massive dent to the Black Caps' hopes and even victories over Ben Stokes' side in Wellington and Hamilton may not be enough.
Sri Lanka
Remaining matches = one in South Africa, two at home to Australia
After defeat to South Africa in Durban - a game in which they were rolled for their lowest Test score of 42, subsiding in less than 14 overs - Sri Lanka must win all three of their remaining matches to stand a chance of making the final
How does the points system work?
Each of the nine sides - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies - play six series (three at home and three away).
With the teams not playing an equal number of matches, the table is determined by percentage of points won, with the 12 points awarded for a win getting you 100 per cent, the six for a tie 50 per cent and the four for a draw 33.3 per cent.
If you lose a game, you leave with nothing.
Team can lose points for over-rate infringements, as England and Australia did during The 2023 Ashes.
England were deducted a whopping 19 points in total for slow over-rates in the first, second, fourth and fifth Tests.
Watch the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30am Thursday.