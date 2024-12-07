Australia vs India: Travis Head hits hundred on home ground in Adelaide as hosts take charge of day-night Test

Travis Head hit a magnificent eighth Test hundred as Australia earned a sizeable lead on day two of the day-night second Test at the Adelaide Oval, boosting their hopes of levelling the five-match series against India.

Head smashed a blistering 140 off 141 to power Australia to a commanding 337 in their first innings, and a lead of 157, before the hosts' impressive battery of quick bowlers reduced India to 128-5 by stumps - still 29 runs in arrears.

Scott Boland (2-39) removed key men Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Virat Kohli (11) - both centurions from India's thumping 295-run win in the first Test in Perth - while Mitchell Starc (1-49), fresh from career-best figures of 6-48 in the first innings, cleaned up Shubman Gill (28).

Starc could have had another, but for a no-ball denying him the wicket of Rohit Sharma for a duck. It was of little consequence, however, as captain Pat Cummins (2-33), who earlier claimed KL Rahul (7), returned to see off his opposite number for six late in the evening with perhaps the ball of the series - pitching in line and just nipping away enough to beat the outside edge of Rohit's prodded defence and knock back his off stump.

Score summary - Australia vs India, second Test India 180 all out in first innings (44.1 overs): Nitish Kumar Reddy (42), KL Rahul (37); Mitchell Starc (6-48), Pat Cummins (2-41), Scott Boland (2-54) Australia 337 all out in first innings (87.3 overs): Travis Head (140 off 141 balls), Marnus Labuschagne (64); Jasprit Bumrah (4-61), Mohammed Siraj (4-98) India 128-5 in second innings (24 overs): Rishabh Pant (28no), Shubman Gill (28); Pat Cummins (2-33), Scott Boland (2-39)

Heading into day three, Australia will be well aware of the threat still posed by the ever-dangerous Rishabh Pant. So vital in India's series win Down Under four years ago, the big-hitting wicketkeeper played some utterly outrageous shots - including one particularly standout reverse-pull over the slips for four - on his way to an unbeaten 28 off 25 balls.

Image: India's Rishabh Pant played an audacious reverse-pull for four on the second evening in Adelaide

India, meanwhile, will be ruing a Mohammed Siraj drop of Head when on 76 that would have seen Australia six down and leading by only 50 at the time.

Instead, Head raced through to a 111-ball hundred, smashing 17 fours and four sixes for his innings - the third of his eight Test tons to come on his home ground in Adelaide.

The 30-year-old left-hander dominated a 74-run partnership with Alex Carey (15), while he earlier added 65 with Marnus Labuschagne (64), who enjoyed a much-needed return to form with just his second half century in his last 11 Test innings.

Resuming the day's play on 20 not out, and Australia 86-1, a breakthrough arrived almost immediately for India as Jasprit Bumrah (4-59) saw off Nathan McSweeney (39), caught behind, after adding only one run to his overnight score.

Image: India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads on day two in Adelaide

The brilliant Bumrah also dismissed Steve Smith (2) cheaply, albeit to a bit of a strangle down the legside, before Head and Labuschagne bedded in.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (1-25) broke the partnership with when picking up Labuschagne caught at gully, Australia at that stage still 12 runs shy of India's first-innings mark of 180, but Head then stepped on the accelerator to not only secure a sizeable lead but potentially provide a match-winning contribution.

Mitchell Marsh (9) fell in rather bizarre fashion, caught behind to Ravichandran Ashwin (1-53), failing to review the decision despite replays showing no contact between bat and ball, while Siraj (4-98) claimed the key wicket of Head as he mopped up the innings at the back end before Australia's numerous inroads with the ball in the final session.

The teams will play a third Test beginning on December 14 in Brisbane, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne from December 26 and the final match in Sydney from January 3.