Women's Premier League cricket 2025 on Sky Sports: Fixtures, format, venues, England players and previous winners

All you need to know ahead of the 2025 Women's Premier League

What is the Women's Premier League?

The women's version of the juggernaut that is the Indian Premier League.

The T20 tournament is now entering its third season, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru looking to defend the title they won in 2024 when they beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Image: England spinner Sophie Ecclestone took a leading 16 wickets in the first WPL season in 2023

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians plus Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz complete the five-team competition, which runs from February 14 to March 15.

Four venues will be used during the tournament - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodra.

WPL finals so far 2023: Mumbai Indians bt Delhi Capitals by seven wickets

Mumbai Indians bt Delhi Capitals by seven wickets 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bt Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

How does the WPL work?

Sides play the others twice each in a double round-robin format with the top three then reaching the knockout stage. The table-toppers advance directly to the final, with their opponents decided by a qualifier between the teams coming second and third.

Sides earn two points for a win in the group stage and one each if there is an abandonment.

Which English players are involved?

Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals)

(Delhi Capitals) Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)

(Mumbai Indians) Charlie Dean (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)

(UP Warriorz) Danielle Gibson (Gujarat Giants)

Image: Alice Capsey will play for Delhi Capitals in the WPL

Kate Cross was due to play for RCB but was withdrawn from the competition as she builds back to fitness following a back injury.

There will be three English head coaches, with former Surrey wicketkeeper Jonathan Batty helming Delhi, Ashes and World Cup-winning England captain Charlotte Edwards leading Mumbai and current England coach Jon Lewis in charge of Warriorz.

Lewis will coach in the WPL as questions linger over his future with England after he presided over a 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, the first time in the multi-format series a side has been whitewashed.

There will also be a Scotland international involved with wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce on Delhi's roster.

Image: Scotland's Sarah Bryce will hope for WPL action with Delhi

Who are the other players to watch?

A number of the Australia players who were involved in the Ashes thrashing of England will play in the WPL, including Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (both Gujarat), Annabel Sutherland (Delhi), Ellyse Perry (RCB), Tahlia McGrath and Alana King (both UP Warriorz).

The top Indian players include Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma for Delhi - Verma has struck 33 sixes across the first two editions of the tournament - Smriti Mandhana for RCB, Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai and Deepti Sharma for Warriorz.

Add in recently-crowned ICC Women's Player of the Year Amelia Kerr - the New Zealander will play for Mumbai - plus West Indies stars Hayley Matthews (Gujarat) and Deandra Dottin (Mumbai) and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat) among others and the tournament is stacked with stardust.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ellyse Perry took stunning figures of 6-15 as RCB thrashed Mumbai in 2024

What is the full fixture list?

All games at 2pm UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports

February 14: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

February 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

February 16: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

February 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

February 18: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

February 19: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

February 21: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

February 22: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

February 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

February 25: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

February 26: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

February 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

February 28: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

March 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

March 3: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

March 6: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

March 7: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

March 8: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

March 10: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

March 11: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

March 13: Eliminator (TBC vs TBC)

March 15: Final (TBC vs TBC)

The WPL's notable numbers

Highest team score: 223-2 (DELHI CAPITALS vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023)

223-2 (DELHI CAPITALS vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023) Lowest team score: 64 all out (GUJARAT GIANTS vs Mumbai Indians, 2023)

64 all out (GUJARAT GIANTS vs Mumbai Indians, 2023) Best individual score: 99 (Sophie Devine for RCB vs Gujarat Giants in 2023)

99 (Sophie Devine for RCB vs Gujarat Giants in 2023) Best bowling figures in innings: 6-15 (Ellyse Perry for RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)

6-15 (Ellyse Perry for RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 2024) Most runs in a tournament: 347 (Ellyse Perry for RCB, 2024)

347 (Ellyse Perry for RCB, 2024) Most wickets in a tournament: 16 (Sophie Ecclestone for UP Warriorz, Hayley Matthews for Mumbai Indians, both 2023)

