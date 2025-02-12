ICC Champions Trophy: Australia's Mitchell Starc joins Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in missing tournament

Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from Australia's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the team without their first-choice pace attack from the 2023 World Cup victory.

Starc, who has requested privacy following his withdrawal, joins captain Pat Cummins (ankle injury) and Josh Hazlewood (hip problem) in missing the tournament in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, which is live in full on Sky Sports.

Australia are also without all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to a back issue, while Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from one-day international cricket last week and pulled out of the 15-player party.

Australia's ICC Champions Trophy squad Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: ​​​​​​​Cooper Connolly

Australia begin their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on Saturday February 22, before further Group B fixtures against South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 25 and Afghanistan in Lahore on February 28.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said: "We understand and respect Mitch's decision.

Image: Starc joins Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood (both injured) in missing the tournament

"His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Steve Smith will captain Australia in Cummins' absence, as he is doing in the ongoing two-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, where the depleted tourists slipped to a 49-run defeat in the opening game after being bundled out for 165.

All-rounder Sean Abbott, seamers Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis, spinner Tanveer Sangha and top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk have been brought into the Champions Trophy squad with Cooper Connolly named as a travelling reserve.

ICC Champions Trophy groups Group A: Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

Bailey added: "The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis.

"The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.

"A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy.

"We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face."

Kuhnemann reported for suspected illegal bowling action

In other Australia news, Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his dominant performance in the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka.

The left-armer took 16 wickets at an average of 17.18 across the two games in Galle.

Image: Australia Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action

Kuhnemann will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality, with a bowler allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

The 28-year-old has never previously had his action questioned in 124 professional matches dating back to 2017.

