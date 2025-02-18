ICC Champions Trophy, Group A team guide: Favourites India, plus hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy - live on Sky Sports from February 19 to March 9 - we look at the sides in Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India

by David Currie

Best result: Winners (2002, 2013)

2017 result: Runners-up

Head coach: Gautam Gambhir

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Image: Rohit Sharma will captain tournament favourites India at the ICC Champions Trophy

Bowler to watch

England can speak to the skillset of late-blooming leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy after the 33-year-old took a staggering 14 wickets across their recent five-match T20 series. That said, he only made his ODI debut earlier this month, also against Jos Buttler's side.

But, denied the services of the world's best bowler right now, Jasprit Bumrah - a late withdrawal due to a back injury - India need seamers Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh to fill the void.

They have quite the pedigree: Shami was leading wicket-taker at the 2023 50-over World Cup and Arshdeep the same as India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Harshit's 19 wickets helped Kolkata Knight Riders to last year's IPL title. But give me the left-arm variety of Arshdeep to top the lot.

Image: India's Shubman Gill averages 60.16 across his 50 one-day internationals

Batter to watch

Skipper Rohit Sharma played himself back into some form with a 32nd ODI century in the recent 3-0 whitewash of England. Virat Kohli, too, looked more like himself with a closing half-century, while Shreyas Iyer averaged in the 60s - but there is no looking beyond Shubman Gill.

The 25-year-old has long been touted as India's next cricketing superstar. His batting talent has not consistently translated to the Test arena just yet, but he averages over 60 through his first 50 ODIs, with his seventh ton closing out the series against England (after two fifties).

Prospects

The build-up to the tournament, being held in Pakistan, has been dominated by the tense political relations between the two nations, which has resulted in the UAE being added as co-hosts for India games - on the threat of a possible boycott.

Image: India are grouped with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh

It will be sure to add a little bit of extra spice to the teams' meeting in Dubai on February 23, with the match likely to determine the fate of the group. India, with all their strength in depth, certainly start as favourites - and not just for that fixture, but the tournament as a whole.

Fixtures (all 9am UK and Ireland)

vs Bangladesh (Thursday February 20)

vs Pakistan (Sunday February 23)

vs New Zealand (Sunday March 2)

New Zealand

By David Currie

Best result: Winners (2000)

2017 result: Knocked out in group stage

Head coach: Gary Stead

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Image: New Zealand's Kane Williamson could be key to the Black Caps' chances of success in the Champions Trophy

Bowler to watch

It is strange to be entering into a major ICC tournament with a New Zealand side sans the lethal seam-bowling duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, a mainstay of the attack over the last decade and a half.

With both now retired from international cricket, the baton is being handed over, and with quite the crowded cluster of contenders willing to take it on, including Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke.

The latter two impressed immensely during England's Test tour of New Zealand late last year, with Henry's 15 wickets at 23.26 the standout, although the fast bowler will be disappointed at the absence of Zak Crawley from England's ODI set-up should the two teams meet - he picked up the opener six times in six during the Test series while coughing up only 10 total runs to him.

Henry is just as skilled in the white-ball arena too, taking 14 wickets in only five ODIs already this year.

Image: New Zealand's Matt Henry (right) forms part of a strong pace attack

Batter to watch

I could save myself (and all of you reading) some time here by simply selecting the batting brilliance of Kane Williamson, his 14 ODI hundreds and 49.54 average. But that would be too easy.

Instead, I am opting for Rachin Ravindra to continue announcing himself on the world stage. When he smashed England's bowlers to all parts to open the 2023 World Cup in India with a maiden ODI century, he may not have been on many people's radars, but that is certainly not the case two years on.

As the Kiwis steel themselves for life beyond Williamson, 34, it is the elegant, yet devastating strokeplay of the left-handed Ravindra who they will surely build the foundations around. Another strong showing on the subcontinent will further cement that.

Image: Will New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra dazzle in the subcontinent again?

Prospects

The cliched tournament 'dark horses' have morphed into perennial bridesmaids, with runners-up finishes at the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups (as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup), along with 10 further semi-final runs across those two tournaments.

The Black Caps' one previous ICC world title came at the Champions Trophy in 2000, the same year the New Zealand women's side won the 50-over World Cup. The White Ferns broke their own 24-year major tournament drought with a stunning victory at the T20 World Cup in October, now it is over to Mitchell Santner's side to secure a double.

Fixtures (all 9am UK and Ireland)

vs Pakistan (Wednesday February 19)

vs Bangladesh (Monday February 24)

vs India (Sunday March 2)

Pakistan

By Um-E-Aymen Babar

Best result: Winners (2017)

Head coach: Aqib Javed

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Image: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan scored a century against South Africa on February 12

Bowler to watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-arm quick has grabbed 124 wickets in 60 ODIs and is the only seamer in the top five of the ODI bowling rankings. Shaheen can change the tempo of matches by rattling through the top and middle orders of even the best opposition and should thrive on his home turf in this tournament.

Batter to watch

Former captain Babar Azam sits top of the ODI batting rankings and averages 55.78 in the 50-over format, with 19 centuries and 34 fifties from 122 games. Babar's form has not been consistent throughout the formats of late, but being in familiar territory may aid him.

Prospects

Pakistan - always unpredictable in ICC tournaments - kick-off their campaign against New Zealand. However, the biggest test will come when they face India, not only their biggest rivals but the team to beat in the competition. The hosts have injury concerns over star bowler Haris Rauf, whose death bowling is often crucial.

Image: Pakistan's Babar Azam tops the ODI batting rankings

Fixtures (all 9am UK and Ireland)

vs New Zealand (Wednesday February 19)

vs India (Sunday February 23)

vs Bangladesh (Thursday February 27)

Bangladesh

By Um-E-Aymen Babar

Best result: Semi-finals (2017)

Head coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Bowler to watch

Nahid Rana. The right-arm quick, 22, has made an impression since debuting last year. His raw pace and talent helped Bangladesh secure a 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan in a Test series where he averaged 90mph. Playing on a big stage may bring nerves but, when in the zone, Rana can be brilliant.

Image: Najmul Hossain Shanto will be important for Bangladesh as captain and batter

Batter to watch

Najmul Hossain Shanto. A stylish left-hander who averages 34.60 in the ODI format, with a best score of 122 not out. However, Shanto has not been in form recently and will need to step up to the challenge.

Prospects

Bangladesh have their hardest challenge first when they face India. If they are able to produce a performance they are proud of, regardless of the result, it will ease them into the following fixtures against New Zealand and Pakistan. They managed to make it to the semi-finals in 2017 which will give them hope.

Fixtures (all 9am UK and Ireland)

vs India (Thursday February 20)

vs New Zealand (Monday February 24)

vs Pakistan (Thursday February 27)

