Moeen Ali to retire from county cricket in 2025 and opts out of playing in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali plans to retire from county cricket this summer and has opted out of playing in the 2025 edition of The Hundred.

The 37-year-old called time on his international career in September of last year, and is now set to wrap up his domestic duties with a player-coach stint at Warwickshire in this season's Vitality Blast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Moeen said he always dreamt of playing for his country and that even playing once was enough for him

The former Worcestershire stalwart will conclude a three-year deal at Edgbaston and allow the veteran to explore global franchise opportunities for the remainder of his playing days.

Moeen has also informed Birmingham Phoenix, who he has previously served as captain for since the launch of the 100-ball competition, that he will not be taking part this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Cricket Podcast's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton discussed English cricket's 'IPL moment' after The Hundred franchises were sold in full or part

Retention lists for each of the eight sides are being finalised, with each playing squad permitted to hold on to eight of the team from 2024.

"This is a big decision for me and not one I've taken lightly," Moeen said.

"I've reached a decision in the last few days, taking into account what I feel is best for me and my family at this stage in my career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain described Moeen Ali as one of England’s most inspirational multi-format players as well as an entertainer

"I'm still passionate about the game and want to play as much as I can. I still love playing. I still have passion for the game and I love being in a team environment.

"I also enjoy talking to players about cricket, the tactics, and I think that'll help me move smoothly into coaching after my playing days are over.

"I came back to Warwickshire with the aim of trying to help them win the Blast and I still want to play a role this year. I'll be available to play throughout the Blast group games, and would love to be involved as a player-coach."

Moeen is the second big-name homegrown player to sit out this year's Hundred tournament - the last to take place before the influx of private investment money - following Alex Hales' decision not to return to Trent Rockets in 2025.

Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, up to and including the final on March 9, live on Sky Sports, or stream with NOW.