Jofra Archer: England coach Brendon McCullum confident of Test return for injury-plagued fast bowler this summer

Brendon McCullum is optimistic he will be able to select Jofra Archer for Test cricket in 2025 but is cautious over the return for England's injury-plagued fast bowler.

It is just over four years since Archer last featured in the longest format, with a chronic elbow and back injuries the reasons for his career being stop-start since bursting on to the scene in 2019.

Load management has been the focus on Archer's latest return from injury, with the 29-year-old restricted to T20s initially and then ODIs, with a broader view for him to face India at home and Australia away in marquee Test series in the next year.

An Indian Premier League stint beckons after England's early exit at the Champions Trophy, but McCullum is hopeful Archer will be back in whites and ready for a five-match marquee series against India.

"We know how great Jofra is at the very top of his game and to have him back, fit and excited about playing is a real win for English cricket," England head coach McCullum said.

"We've got to make sure we're always doing the right thing by Jof and understanding the risks involved but I'm pretty sure he's pretty keen to play Test cricket.

"If you can add him to the battery of fast bowlers you're trying to build then it only strengthens the squad.

"I'll sit down with some of the players after this and work out what their ambitions are. I would imagine Jof would be keen to play Test cricket this summer."

Archer took 2-55 in England's seven-wicket thrashing by South Africa in Karachi on Saturday as Jos Buttler's white-ball captaincy ended in sorry fashion with a seventh consecutive ODI defeat.

All of his six wickets - Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone were the next best on the list for England with three - arrived in the first 10-over powerplay to demonstrate his potency with the new ball.

He was not as effective in his second and third spells but coming through the winter unscathed and playing in nine of 11 matches, missing the other two with a cut on his hand, is a massive plus.

"Jofra's been out of competitive cricket for a couple of years, it's taken a little bit of time to get that rhythm of game play back but I think he's been really good," McCullum added.

"He's bowled high-pace, he's played a lot of cricket, he's been able to get a significant workload under his belt throughout this tournament. We've seen moments of how great Jof is.

"Overall, I'm really pleased to see where Jof's at and it's great to see him back playing and injury-free at the moment."