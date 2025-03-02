 Skip to content

Champions Trophy: India beat New Zealand to top Group A and set up Australia semi-final meeting

Sunday's Champions Trophy sees India beat New Zealand to top Group A; Win means India will face Australia in semi-finals on Tuesday; New Zealand will take on South Africa in Wednesday's second semi-final; watch every match from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports

Sunday 2 March 2025 16:41, UK

India's Axar Patel celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri )
Image: Axar Patel and India beat New Zealand in Sunday's ICC Champions Trophy clash to top Group A

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in a low-scoring contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to top Group A in the Champions Trophy.

Electing to field, New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with Matt Henry (5-42) leading their superb bowling display backed up by their characteristic sharp catching.

Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) scored valuable runs but India still settled for a below-par total.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Varun Chakravarthy (5-42) helped India bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite Kane Williamson's classy 81.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

India will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

Also See:

Watch both semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday and Wednesday live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW