Champions Trophy: India beat New Zealand to top Group A and set up Australia semi-final meeting
Sunday's Champions Trophy sees India beat New Zealand to top Group A; Win means India will face Australia in semi-finals on Tuesday; New Zealand will take on South Africa in Wednesday's second semi-final; watch every match from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports
Sunday 2 March 2025 16:41, UK
India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in a low-scoring contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to top Group A in the Champions Trophy.
Electing to field, New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with Matt Henry (5-42) leading their superb bowling display backed up by their characteristic sharp catching.
Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) scored valuable runs but India still settled for a below-par total.
Varun Chakravarthy (5-42) helped India bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite Kane Williamson's classy 81.
India will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.
New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.
