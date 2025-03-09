Virat Kohli says India squad can 'take on the world' for next eight years after Champions Trophy win

Virat Kohli says India's squad is "ready to take on the world for the next eight years" after winning a second white-ball title in nine months.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Sunday's Champions Trophy final in Dubai after defeating South Africa in last summer's T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

While Kohli, 36, and captain Rohit Sharma, 37, are surely in the closing stages of their careers, opener Shubman Gill, 25, could be a linchpin for the next decade.

To emphasise India's strength in depth, Abhishek Sharma - who smashed 135 from just 54 balls against England in a T20 international in February - and Yashasvi Jaiswal - who sits fourth in the Test batting rankings - were not picked for the Champions Trophy.

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was but did not get a game.

Kohli said: "I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years.

"There's so much talent in the dressing room. They're trying to take their game further and we [the senior players] are just happy to be of help, sharing our experience.

"That's what makes this Indian team so strong.

Kohli hails India's hard work and team effort

India have now won two global ICC events in a row since being upset by Australia on home turf in the 2023 50-over World Cup final in Ahmedabad after winning all 10 of their matches in the tournament up to that point.

Kohli added: "You want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. Everyone has put their hands up some time or other in the tournament.

"Everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great. It's been amazing."

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul (34no off 33 balls) guided India to a target of 252 against New Zealand with exactly an over to spare after Rohit set the tone with 76 from 83 deliveries at the top of the order and Kohli was dismissed second ball for just one.

Sky Sports pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain said after India made it five wins from five in this year's Champions Trophy: "They're the best team, with the best batting line-up, the best spinners, best wicketkeeper-batter, best captain.

"They are the best supported as well. You cannot argue with that.

"India beat everyone comfortably. Even when under a little bit of pressure there, they had the cool and calm head of Rahul. It was similar to their semi-final against Australia.

"Instead of one of their greats in Virat firing, it was the other one in Rohit playing a gem of an innings.

"Then those all-rounders, Rahul and Hardik [Pandya], saw them over the line. A brilliant performance from India, yet again."

Kohli: We've always been in awe of New Zealand

Kohli also had words of praise for New Zealand, for whom Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch at cover to dismiss Gill in the final.

Kohli said: "We've always been in awe with what they can do with the limited number of players they've had over the years, and just maximise their talent.

"Every time we played against them in big games, we knew they were going to come with a set plan. No team in world cricket executes plans as well as they do.

"Credit to them for being the most consistent team in the last few tournaments. The reason for that is the immense belief in their skills.

"They're easily the best fielding side in the world, so a huge shout out to them. They continue to display why they're one of the top teams in the world."