Australia-England anniversary Test to be day-night clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2027

Cricket Australia's Todd Greenberg: "The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution."; Clash will be first men's pink-ball clash at MCG

Tuesday 11 March 2025 06:47, UK

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: A General View of the MCG before the Big Bash League cricket match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on January 17, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brett Keating/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)
Image: The MCG will host a one-off Australia vs England Test match in 2027 to mark 150 years of Test cricket - and it will be a day-night clash

England and Australia's one-off 150th anniversary Test in 2027 will be a day-night game held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The commemorative Test, from March 11 to 15 2027, will be the first men's pink-ball clash at the MCG.

Australia beat England in the women's Ashes earlier this year in the first day-night Test played on the ground.

The MCG hosted the first Test match in 1877 and the Centenary Test in 1977, both of which Australia won by 45 runs.

Announcing the match, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution.

"This season's Ashes Series will whet the appetite for this clash in exactly two years, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer."

England head to Australia later this year for a five-match Ashes series which starts in Perth in November.

