The Hundred 2025: David Warner drafted but James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff miss out
England Women's captain Heather Knight was retained by London Spirit; Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, was not selected in the draft; watch the 2025 edition of The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from August 5-31
Wednesday 12 March 2025 19:02, UK
Australia's David Warner was picked up by London Spirit in the 2025 Hundred draft, while England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson missed out.
Seamer Anderson, who will turn 43 shortly before the 2025 edition of The Hundred starts on August 5, live on Sky Sports, has already signed a new one-year deal with Lancashire to play in County Championship and T20 cricket but won't feature in the 100-ball-a-side tournament after also going unsold in the Indian Premier League auction in late 2024.
Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff who became the youngest player to score a century for England U19s earlier this year, also went unselected in the draft.
Meanwhile in the women's competition, England captain Heather Knight was retained by defending champions London Spirit, with Sophia Dunkley also staying at Welsh Fire.
Australian batter Georgia Voll was the first pick in the women's draft and will be heading to Birmingham Phoenix, while West Indies' Deandra Dottin was retained by Manchester Originals.
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has the chance to help Southern Brave win another title after leading the Black Caps to their first T20 World Cup success in 2024.
All-rounder Paige Scholfield will team up with Oval Invincibles, while Grace Potts signs with Northern Superchargers and Jodi Grewcock heads to Trent Rockets.
Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who set a reserve price of £50,000, was however overlooked.
England all-rounder Jamie Overton was London Spirit's first pick in the men's competition and will work under new head coach Justin Langer, alongside Australian batting duo Warner and Ashton Turner.
David Willey transferred from Welsh Fire to Trent Rockets for the 2025 competition where he will be joined by leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, as England Test opener Zak Crawley signed with Northern Superchargers.
Southern Brave signed England left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley, who will join the explosive bowling attack alongside Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton and Chris Jordan.
New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, who recently made headlines for his starring performances in the Champions Trophy, will head to Manchester Originals in the summer, joined there by Afghanistan's spinner Noor Ahmad.
Hundred squads for 2025
*Overseas players in bold
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry (Australia), Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt (Australia), Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Voll (Australia), Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Dan Mousley, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke, Harry Moore, Tom Helm
London Spirit Women
Grace Harris (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma (India), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Heather Knight, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson
London Spirit Men
Jamie Smith, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, David Warner (Australia), Luke Wood, Ashton Turner (Australia), Jafer Chohan, Wayne Madsen
Manchester Originals Women
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney (Australia), Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan
Manchester Originals Men
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, George Garton
Northern Superchargers Women
Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge
Northern Superchargers Men
Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan
Oval Invincibles Women
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore
Oval Invincibles Men
Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Tawanda Muyeye, Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Jordan Clark
Southern Brave Women
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham
Southern Brave Men
James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Danny Briggs, James Coles, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), Reece Topley, Jordan Thompson
Trent Rockets Women
Ash Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ellie Threlkeld
Trent Rockets Men
Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, David Willey, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Max Holden, George Linde (South Africa), Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed
Welsh Fire Women
Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Katie Levick
Welsh Fire Men
Steve Smith (Australia), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, David Payne, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith (Australia), Chris Green (Australia), Saif Zaib, Josh Hull, Mason Crane
