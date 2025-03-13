MacGill is expected to return to court in May to be sentenced.

Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australia Test cricketer found guilty of taking part in supply of cocaine

Stuart MacGill will be sentenced in May

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine in Sydney.

The 54-year-old former spin bowler, who played 44 Tests for Australia and took 208 wickets, had pleaded not guilty to a single charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug.

The charge related to an April 2021 introduction he made between a cocaine dealer and another person.

A jury in the New South Wales District Court on Thursday heard that while MacGill's involvement was limited to the introduction, the dealer also took part in two other alleged supplies.

Image: MacGill playing for Australia in a Test against the West Indies in 2008

The former cricketer made headlines in 2021 when he was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with a gun before being released.

New South Wales state police arrested and charged four men in relation to the incident.

MacGill's international career from 1988 to 2008 was largely overshadowed by fellow Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket.