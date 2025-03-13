Mark Wood: England fast bowler ruled out for four months after knee ligament surgery
Knee ligament damage confirmed after Mark Wood experienced fresh discomfort with England during defeat to Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy; 35-year-old targeting return to playing at the end of July, which is when England's home Test series against India is due to finish.
Thursday 13 March 2025 13:07, UK
Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for four months following knee surgery, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
Wood has been managing an ongoing issue with his knee for over a year and left the field of play during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore last month after suffering increased stiffness and discomfort.
Ligament damage to Wood's left knee was confirmed in scans this week and, after undergoing surgery, the 35-year-old is now set to miss much of England's home cricketing summer.
He is targeting a return to full fitness by the end of July, but appears unlikely to return in time for the five-Test series against India from June 20-August 4.
"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," said Wood.
"But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.
"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England team-mates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."
Wood was freshly back on duty for England in Pakistan after a long lay-off with a stress injury in his elbow but ran into fitness problems against Afghanistan in their second match, which they ultimately lost by eight wickets amid a dismal tournament which saw the Jos Buttler-captained side suffer an embarrassing group-stage exit.
Wood returned to the field after treatment to bowl another spell despite being in visible discomfort, raising concerns that he had aggravated the issue. Having now undergone surgery on the left-knee injury, Wood will now work closely with the ECB medical team on his recovery over the forthcoming months.
England next face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge in May, followed by a multi-format ODI and T20 series against the West Indies into the start of June. England then host the five-match Test against India.
Brendon McCullum's Test side head to Australia for The Ashes in November.
