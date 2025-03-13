Mark Wood: England fast bowler ruled out for four months after knee ligament surgery

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for four months following knee surgery, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Wood has been managing an ongoing issue with his knee for over a year and left the field of play during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore last month after suffering increased stiffness and discomfort.

Ligament damage to Wood's left knee was confirmed in scans this week and, after undergoing surgery, the 35-year-old is now set to miss much of England's home cricketing summer.

He is targeting a return to full fitness by the end of July, but appears unlikely to return in time for the five-Test series against India from June 20-August 4.

"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," said Wood.

"But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.

Image: England's Mark Wood (right) in conversation with Jos Buttler (left) in ICC Champions Trophy defeat to Afghanistan

"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England team-mates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."

Wood was freshly back on duty for England in Pakistan after a long lay-off with a stress injury in his elbow but ran into fitness problems against Afghanistan in their second match, which they ultimately lost by eight wickets amid a dismal tournament which saw the Jos Buttler-captained side suffer an embarrassing group-stage exit.

Wood returned to the field after treatment to bowl another spell despite being in visible discomfort, raising concerns that he had aggravated the issue. Having now undergone surgery on the left-knee injury, Wood will now work closely with the ECB medical team on his recovery over the forthcoming months.

England next face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge in May, followed by a multi-format ODI and T20 series against the West Indies into the start of June. England then host the five-match Test against India.

Brendon McCullum's Test side head to Australia for The Ashes in November.

The England matches Wood is likely to miss

One-off Test at home to Zimbabwe (May)

Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 (11am) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Kia Oval, London

T20 international series at home to West Indies (June)

First T20: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street Second T20: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Test series at home to India (June-July)