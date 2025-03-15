Women's Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt stars as Mumbai Indians clinch second title with win over Delhi Capitals
Nat Sciver-Brunt played a starring role by scoring 30 runs and taking 3-30 as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the Women's Premier League final; it is the third time the Capitals have lost in the WPL final, with the Indians following up their 2023 success
Saturday 15 March 2025 19:30, UK
Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt taking 3-30 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 66 at Brabourne Stadium.
Mumbai made regular breakthroughs as Delhi faltered in their chase of 150 in their third consecutive final, with Meg Lanning's side only reaching 141-9 after 20 overs.
Marizanne Kapp (40) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) offered resistance but they found it challenging to reply to Mumbai's 149-7 as wickets tumbled around them, with Amelia Kerr (2-25), Shabnim Ismail (1-15), Hayley Matthews (1-37) and Saika Ishaque (1-33) keeping them in check alongside Sciver-Brunt.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians (149-7 in 20 overs): Harmanpreet Kaur (66); Marizanne Kapp 2-11
Delhi Capitals (141-9 in 20 overs): Kapp (40); Nat Sciver-Brunt (3-30)
Delhi, who won the toss and elected to bowl, made a strong start, dismissing openers Matthews (3) and Yastika Bhatia (8), leaving Mumbai on 20-2 at the end of the powerplay.
Harmanpreet and the WPL's all-time top run-scorer Sciver-Brunt then added a brilliant 89-run partnership, sharing 13 boundaries between them.
Shree Charani (2-43) dismissed Sciver-Brunt for 30 to initiate a mini-collapse which saw Jess Jonassen (2-26) take two wickets in three balls.
However, a late cameo from Mumbai's Kamalini Gunalan (10) and Amanjot Kaur (14no) saw Delhi concede 45 runs from the last five overs to help the hosts reach a defendable total in Mumbai.
It is the third time Capitals have been defeated in the WPL final with South Africa all-rounder Kapp left in tears at the end of the match.
Sciver-Brunt, the orange cap winner for scoring the most runs in the season, said: "It has been a great year for me in the WPL. To come off the back of a lot of cricket, so happy to be standing here as a winner.
"I will ride the highs as long as I can, because I am sure there are some lows around the corner as well - but that is cricket. Just happy to ride those highs whilst I can."
The 2025 IPL - live on Sky Sports - begins on Saturday, March 22 as defending champions Kolkata play Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.