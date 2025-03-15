Women's Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt stars as Mumbai Indians clinch second title with win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians clinched their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt taking 3-30 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 66 at Brabourne Stadium.

Mumbai made regular breakthroughs as Delhi faltered in their chase of 150 in their third consecutive final, with Meg Lanning's side only reaching 141-9 after 20 overs.

Marizanne Kapp (40) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) offered resistance but they found it challenging to reply to Mumbai's 149-7 as wickets tumbled around them, with Amelia Kerr (2-25), Shabnim Ismail (1-15), Hayley Matthews (1-37) and Saika Ishaque (1-33) keeping them in check alongside Sciver-Brunt.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians (149-7 in 20 overs): Harmanpreet Kaur (66); Marizanne Kapp 2-11 Delhi Capitals (141-9 in 20 overs): Kapp (40); Nat Sciver-Brunt (3-30)

Live Indian Premier League Saturday 22nd March 1:50pm

Delhi, who won the toss and elected to bowl, made a strong start, dismissing openers Matthews (3) and Yastika Bhatia (8), leaving Mumbai on 20-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Harmanpreet and the WPL's all-time top run-scorer Sciver-Brunt then added a brilliant 89-run partnership, sharing 13 boundaries between them.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Shree Charani (2-43) dismissed Sciver-Brunt for 30 to initiate a mini-collapse which saw Jess Jonassen (2-26) take two wickets in three balls.

However, a late cameo from Mumbai's Kamalini Gunalan (10) and Amanjot Kaur (14no) saw Delhi concede 45 runs from the last five overs to help the hosts reach a defendable total in Mumbai.

It is the third time Capitals have been defeated in the WPL final with South Africa all-rounder Kapp left in tears at the end of the match.

Sciver-Brunt, the orange cap winner for scoring the most runs in the season, said: "It has been a great year for me in the WPL. To come off the back of a lot of cricket, so happy to be standing here as a winner.

"I will ride the highs as long as I can, because I am sure there are some lows around the corner as well - but that is cricket. Just happy to ride those highs whilst I can."

The 2025 IPL - live on Sky Sports - begins on Saturday, March 22 as defending champions Kolkata play Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.