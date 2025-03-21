Dan Worrall: The Australia-born bowler willing to answer England's Ashes call

Picture the scene.

England head onto the turf at Optus Stadium in Perth for the first Ashes Test in November - with a former Australia seamer part of their bowling attack.

That could very well be the case with Melbourne-born Dan Worrall, who played three one-day internationals for Australia in 2016, eligible for England from this summer.

The 33-year-old, who possesses a British passport, has helped Surrey win three successive County Championship titles, picking up 139 wickets in that time.

Image: Worrall has taken 139 County Championship wickets across the last three season, helping Surrey to a title threepeat

Now he is open to representing England and perhaps helping the team to a first Ashes triumph away from home since 2010/11 - the tourists have lost 13 and drawn two of their last 15 Tests in Australia.

'If the opportunity arose I'd definitely give it my best shot'

Worrall told Sky Sports News: "If it comes, I'd be happy to take the call. England cricket has been so good to me and if the opportunity arose I'd definitely give it my best shot.

"Everyone else seems to be keen but we will wait and see. I am just going to do my job for Surrey and put everything back into a club that has given me so much.

"[I've not heard from anyone], nothing that matters anyway.

Image: Melbourne-born Worrall played three one-day internationals for Australia in 2016

"It's a great opportunity it if were to arise but I am not going to think too far ahead because I know this game can bite you in the bum pretty quickly."

Worrall, who previously played for Gloucestershire, has claimed 184 first-class wickets for South Australia and his knowledge of conditions could be of use during The Ashes.

He added: "I can tell [England's attack] how not to [bowl in Australia] - I spent 10 years doing that!

"There are a lot of guys around the squad that have more experience in Australia than I do, especially at that level, but I am always keen to help out players and English cricket."

Worrall on England's radar?

England managing director of cricket Rob Key told the Daily Mail in September that Worrall was on the radar, saying: "You can't not notice him. He looks a very good bowler.

Image: England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key has previously praised former Australia quick Worrall

"He's highly skilled and looks like someone who is completely in control of his game. He is probably one of the best bowlers in the country playing domestic cricket.

"He probably could make the jump. He's got brilliant attributes to be an international bowler. It won't be the case we won't pick him because he's grown up in another country."

Speaking to Sky Sports News at Surrey's media day, The Kia Oval side's captain and former England opener Rory Burns said of Worrall: "He is very good with the new ball - and the old ball.

"He swings it, bowls good pace and has a good head on his shoulders. I will leave him to discuss his international future but he is a very good bowler."

Worrall: Pace key for England in Australia

Asked whether his medium-fast swing bowling would be an asset Down Under, Worrall added to reporters: "Probably not, that's why I retired from Australia. I might just announce my international retirement and you can all go home!

Image: Worrall says pace will key to England's Ashes success in Australia

"There is a role. We saw Jimmy (Anderson) go to numerous Ashes series. Naturally as a swing bowler you are not going to perform that role in every Test because conditions change with Kookaburra ball, but there are opportunities.

"Maybe there is a job to do as a sweatband-swinger, but we'll wait and see. I think the way that English cricket is setting up their fast-bowling cartel is the way forward to win in Australia.

"There is the necessity for pace and bounce in Australia. I don't think that's a secret. I think the way the guys are setting up now, it gives themselves the best chance to perform well."

But will Worrall be involved? Watch this space...

Ashes fixtures 2025/26 🏏