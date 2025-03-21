Jon Lewis leaves role as England Women's head coach after 16-0 thrashing in Ashes

Jon Lewis has left his role as England Women's head coach after the 16-0 thrashing in the multi-format Ashes series this winter.

England lost all seven matches in Australia across January and February, with 3-0 sweeps in the one-day international and T20 international series followed by an innings defeat in the sole Test.

Lewis, formerly bowling coach with the England men's side, took charge of the women's team in November 2022 and won 52 of his 73 games in charge, with a highlight securing an 8-8 Ashes draw at home in 2023 as the side fought back from 6-0 down.

Image: England lost all seven matches in Australia earlier this year, becoming the first side to be whitewashed in the multi-format series

He was unable to guide England to a global white-ball title during his tenure, though, with a semi-final defeat to hosts South Africa at the 2023 T20 World Cup followed by a group-stage exit in the 2024 edition in the United Arab Emirates.

England's tournament-ending defeat to West Indies last year came amid a ragged fielding performance, in which they dropped five catches and looked rudderless with captain Heather Knight off the field nursing a calf injury.

There has been no update yet on Knight's future as captain after the Ashes debacle.

Lewis: I worked tirelessly in this role

Lewis said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach. Unfortunately I won't be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women's game in this country.

"I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white-ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024, winning 83 per cent of all our games.

Image: England look on forlornly after their Ashes humbling concluded with an innings defeat in the day-night Test at the MCG

"I am proud that we have seen unprecedented bumper crowds in 2023 and 2024 and I am determined to continue to help drive women's cricket forward in whatever comes next for me.

"I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys."

Clare Connor, the managing director of England women's cricket and deputy CEO, said: "I'd like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as head coach.

"He came into the role after a very challenging period for cricketers during the Covid-19 pandemic and one of his priorities was to create the right conditions for the team to flourish and develop.

"Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women's Ashes - attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket - while the team's consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit.

"While the recent Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly."

England's summer fixtures (all games live on Sky Sports)

T20 international series at home to West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Spitfire Ground, Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - County Ground, Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - County Ground, Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

T20 international series at home to India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

One-day international series at home to India (July)