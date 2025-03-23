Jofra Archer records worst bowling figures in IPL history - 0-76 for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history as he conceded 0-76 from four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first match in the tournament since 2023.

England seamer Archer - who was nailed for 10 fours and four sixes - eclipsed the 0-73 Mohit Sharma shipped for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition as Rajasthan Royals were smashed for 286-6 from 20 overs by 2024 runners-up Sunrisers.

That score is just one run shy of the IPL-record 287-3 Sunrisers smoked against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

Worst bowling figures in IPL history (all from four overs) 0-76 - Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals, 2025)

- Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals, 2025) 0-73 - Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans, 2024)

- Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans, 2024) 0-70 - Basil Thampi (Sunrisers Hyderabad,

- Basil Thampi (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 0-69 - Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans, 2023)

- Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans, 2023) 0-68 - Reece Topley (RCB, 2024)

- Reece Topley (RCB, 2024) 0-68 - Luke Wood (Mumbai Indians, 2024)

Highest totals in IPL history 287-3 - SUNRISERS vs RCB, 2024

- SUNRISERS vs RCB, 2024 286-6 - SUNRISERS vs Rajasthan, 2025

- SUNRISERS vs Rajasthan, 2025 277-3 - SUNRISERS vs Mumbai, 2024

- SUNRISERS vs Mumbai, 2024 272-7 - KOLKATA vs Delhi, 2024

- KOLKATA vs Delhi, 2024 266-7 - SUNRISERS vs Delhi, 2024

Archer - who bowled one dot ball in his spell - had his opening over, the fifth of the match, taken for 23, with Australia's Travis Head slamming four fours and a six around a wide.

Head (67 off 31 balls) whipped Archer's first ball over square leg for four and followed that with a six over the same region before three further boundaries from the final three legal deliveries.

Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head took Archer's first over for Rajasthan Royals for 23

The bowler's second over went for 12 as Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15) struck two fours, while his third was tonked for 22 as Ishan Kishan (106no off 47) flogged three of his six sixes on the day.

Archer's final over was then lashed for 23 as three fours for Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) and one for Kishan came around a full-toss no-ball that flew away for four byes.

Sunrisers now have four of the five highest totals in the IPL, with three of those coming in 2024 as the 287-3 versus RCB was joined by innings of 277-3 against Mumbai Indians and 266-7 vs Delhi.

Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan scored a stunning century on his franchise debut

Story of Archer's nightmare spell

First over

Over 4.1 - Head flicks a short ball over square leg for four

- Head flicks a short ball over square leg for Over 4.2 - Short again from Archer, six for Head over square leg

- Short again from Archer, for Head over square leg Over 4.3 - Archer beats Head with a slower ball outside off stump. DOT!

- Archer beats Head with a slower ball outside off stump. Over 4.4 - Head smears a wide ball for four through the off-side

- Head smears a wide ball for through the off-side Over 4.5 - A wide on height grounds, a decision Archer disagrees with

- A on height grounds, a decision Archer disagrees with Over 4.5 - A four over mid-off as the Head onslaught continues

- A over mid-off as the Head onslaught continues Over 4.6 - Fullish from Archer, thumped down the ground for four by Head

Second over

Over 10.1 - Single for Reddy to mid-off as ball lands just short of fielder

- for Reddy to mid-off as ball lands just short of fielder Over 10.2 - Kishan ramps a single down to deep third

- Kishan ramps a down to deep third Over 10.3 - Four as Reddy backs away and slaps Archer through the covers

- as Reddy backs away and slaps Archer through the covers Over 10.4 - Single for Kishan, past the fielder at cover

- for Kishan, past the fielder at cover Over 10.5 - Single for Kishan, pushed down the ground

- for Kishan, pushed down the ground Over 10.6 - Slower-ball bouncer swatted for four by Reddy, through midwicket

Third over

Over 12.1 - SIX! Top-edged over the wicketkeeper's head by Kishan. Archer can only laugh!

- Top-edged over the wicketkeeper's head by Kishan. Archer can only laugh! Over 12.2 - SIX MORE! Delicious from Kishan, lofted over extra-cover for 25-ball fifty

- Delicious from Kishan, lofted over extra-cover for 25-ball fifty Over 12.3 - Single for Kishan to deep point

- for Kishan to deep point Over 12.4 - Single for Reddy to long-on

- for Reddy to long-on Over 12.5 - Wide . Archer bowls short and way outside off stump attempting a slower ball

- . Archer bowls short and way outside off stump attempting a slower ball Over 12.5 - SIX AGAIN! Gorgeous once more from Kishan, inside-out over extra-cover

- Gorgeous once more from Kishan, inside-out over extra-cover Over 12.6 - Single for Kishan. Calmness amid the chaos!

Fourth over

Over 17.1 - Five scored as a high full toss is called a no-ball and soars to the boundary

- as a high full toss is called a no-ball and soars to the boundary Over 17.1 - Kishan caught at long-off - but cannot be dismissed off a free hit. Single scored.

- Kishan caught at long-off - but cannot be dismissed off a free hit. scored. Over 17.2 - Four for Klaasen, cracked over extra-cover

- for Klaasen, cracked over extra-cover Over 17.3 - Four more as Klaasen edges an attempted yorker between keeper and short third

- as Klaasen edges an attempted yorker between keeper and short third Over 17.4 - Four again! Klaasen hits a back-of-a-length ball past the long-off fielder

- Klaasen hits a back-of-a-length ball past the long-off fielder Over 17.5 - Single for Klaasen, taken after he inside edges onto his pad

- Single for Klaasen, taken after he inside edges onto his pad Over 17.6 - Archer records worst bowling figures in IPL as Kishan cuts four behind point

Image: Archer's figures of 0-76 from four overs are the most expensive in IPL history

What are the worst bowling figures in men's T20 history?

Archer may now own the worst IPL figures but he did not tumble to the most expensive in all men's T20 cricket, which remains the 0-93 The Gambia's Musa Jobarteh conceded against Zimbabwe last year as the batting side posted 344-4.

