Peter Lever: Former England fast bowler and Ashes winner dies aged 84

Former England and Lancashire fast bowler Peter Lever has died at the age of 84 after a short illness.

Lever, who played 17 Tests for his country, was part of the 1970/71 away Ashes triumph and took his best Test figures of 6-38 in Australia four years later, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Yorkshire-born bowler also made 10 one-day international appearances, including the inaugural game in that format in January 1971 against Australia.

Lever picked up 41 Test wickets and 11 in ODIs, while he claimed 796 wickets in 301 first-class matches for Lancashire between 1960 and 1976.

In the pre-helmet era, a bouncer from Lever hit New Zealand's Ewen Chatfield on the head during a Test in Auckland in 1975 with emergency requirement required to save the tailender's life after his heart briefly stopped.

Writing in tribute to Lever on the BBC website, cricket broadcaster Jonathan Agnew said the Chatfield incident "nearly destroyed Peter".

Agnew added: "A few years later, in a famous game between Derbyshire and Lancashire, it snowed and left the pitch as something of a lottery.

"Peter refused to bowl because he thought it was too dangerous."

Lever's wife Ros told the BBC: "It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that Peter Lever has passed away peacefully today. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"An enormous thank you to everyone that has been caring and considerate in supporting Peter through these difficult recent times."