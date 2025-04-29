Nat Sciver-Brunt named England Women's captain following Heather Knight's departure

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named as Heather Knight's successor as captain of England Women's cricket team, the ECB has confirmed.

Knight left her role after a near nine-year tenure following England's dismal 16-0 Women's Ashes series defeat, with Sciver-Brunt now leading in all three formats alongside new head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Sciver-Brunt has been an integral part of England's set-up since making her debut in 2013 and was part of the team that won the 2017 World Cup, with the 32-year-old playing 259 times for England across formats to date.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to," said Sciver-Brunt, who served the previous three years as vice-captain.

"Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves.

Image: Sciver-Brunt currently averages 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in IT20s

"We have a really talented group and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together.

"It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte, having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women's team is inspiring and I'm excited to see where this partnership leads us."

Sciver-Brunt captained her country for the first time in international cricket for the third IT20 match against New Zealand in 2021 and also took charge for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

She won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2022 and 2023 and was part of the ICC Women's ODI and T20 Teams of the Year in 2023, with the all-rounder currently No 3 in ICC world batting rankings in ODI cricket.

Most recently, Sciver-Brunt ended the 2025 Women's Premier League in India with 523 runs, becoming the first player to accumulate more than 500 runs in a single season. She also became the first to score 1,000 runs in the WPL.

Image: Sciver-Brunt impressed for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League

"We are delighted to have appointed Nat as England Women's captain and I know she's excited about the honour of leading the team during an unprecedented chapter in international women's cricket," said Clare Connor, managing director of England Women's cricket.

"Everyone knows what a fantastic cricketer Nat is but her qualities extend far beyond her skills on the pitch. She's thoughtful, resilient and driven by getting the best out of herself and everyone around her."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

