Sophie Ecclestone: England spinner says she has learned and moved on from Ashes interview refusal

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone says she has learned and "moved on" from her refusal to do an interview with former team-mate, pundit Alex Hartley, during the Women's Ashes in January.

Ecclestone declined to speak to Hartley during a troubled tour that ultimately led to the removal of head coach Jon Lewis and captain Heather Knight following a 16-0 whitewash.

Hartley, a fellow left-arm spinner with 32 England caps, had previously criticised the team's conditioning and fitness levels and claimed those comments had seen her "hung out to dry" by some in the dressing room.

That non-interview was one of several communications mis-steps Down Under, with managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor accepting it was an error.

Ecclestone stopped short of full agreement but was keen to leave the incident behind her.

"It is in the past now. Everyone has moved on," she told BBC Sport.

"There is not much more to be said about that story. Me and Alex have moved on and we have both learned from that. Everyone has got their own opinion and everyone is entitled to that."

Image: England lost the Ashes 16-0 in January with captain Heather Knight leaving her role in the aftermath

England will begin a new chapter next month with Charlotte Edwards in charge, the former skipper having been ushered in swiftly as Lewis' replacement.

A new captain is also required but Ecclestone - one of the senior players mooted for the job - distanced herself from the role.

"I feel like I would love to do it in the future but I am not sure now is the right time," Ecclestone said.

"I am still working on myself and getting better as a cricketer."

Edwards has said players must be accountable for their fitness as she outlines her expectations in the role.

"What I do want is more accountability from players around fitness. I don't want that to be a talking point moving forward. That's really important to me," Edwards said.

"In terms of our professional standards, anyone who knows me, I set pretty high standards, so that's something I'll be instilling within this group.

"It's a fresh start for us all. And I really can't wait for the prospect of getting started."