Women's Cricket World Cup: Ireland defeat ends Scotland bid despite Kathryn Bryce heroics in Lahore

Scotland's hopes of reaching this year's Women's Cricket World Cup were ended in a final-ball thriller against Ireland, who squeaked home by one wicket in Lahore.

The Scots needed to win to stay in contention for a top-two finish at the qualifying tournament and looked to be doing their bit thanks to Kathryn Bryce's brilliant 131 not out - a new Scottish record innings.

Bryce's knock carried her side to 268-7, with Ava Canning chipping away with 3-48 to keep Ireland competitive.

They still needed to make their highest ODI chase to end the event on a positive note and their pursuit went all the way to the wire.

A century opening stand between Gaby Lewis (61) and Sarah Forbes (55) set them up well but wickets began to tumble in a hurry, including three for the irrepressible Bryce.

She had just seven to defend in the final over, though, with Canning hitting a vital boundary off the third ball before being clean bowled by the fourth. Needing two off two balls to win, Cara Murray and Laura Delany (57no) both snatched leg-byes to seal a dramatic win.

