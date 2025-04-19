Women's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan secure spot in tournament but West Indies out for first time in 25 years
West Indies have failed to qualify for the Women's World Cup for the first time in 25 years; Pakistan beat Thailand to secure their spot; the tournament will be hosted in India with matches against Pakistan being played at a neutral venue due to political tensions
Saturday 19 April 2025 18:37, UK
Pakistan secured their place in the Women's Cricket World Cup by beating Thailand by 87 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Scotland and Ireland failed to qualify, with West Indies also missing out for the first time in 25 years after finishing 0.01 behind Bangladesh on net run-rate.
Pakistan won all five of their matches in the qualifying stage comfortably to secure their spot in the 50-over tournament, which takes place in India later this year, with Australia defending their title.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led from the front as she took 10 wickets in four games, finishing the qualifying stage as the second-best bowler behind West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who claimed 12 wickets in four games.
Sana (62 not out) also orchestrated Pakistan's place at the World Cup with her brilliant all-round performance against Thailand, where she scored a half-century and then went on to claim 3-39 as the opposition were 118 all out.
Hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have all qualified, with Bangladesh also managing to edge through.
Pakistan's qualification for the tournament also means the International Cricket Council (ICC) will adopt a hybrid hosting model, and matches involving India will be played at a neutral venue due to political tensions.
