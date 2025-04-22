Michael Slater: Former Australia cricketer and commentator sentenced after domestic violence charges

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges; Slater given four years in prison but term partly suspended and he will now walk free after serving more than 12 months in custody; batter played 74 Test matches between 1993 and 2001

Former Australia batter and TV commentator Michael Slater has been sentenced after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges.

The 55-year-old was given four years in prison but will walk free after serving more than 12 months in custody with his term partly suspended.

Slater, who was refused bail by the court a little over a year ago, was charged with multiple domestic violence offences on Queensland state's Sunshine Coast between December 2023 and April 2024.

The charges included allegations of assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking in relation to multiple incidents against a woman.

During the sentencing on Tuesday, judge Glen Cash told Slater: "It's obvious that you are an alcoholic. Your rehabilitation will not be easy, alcoholism is part of your make-up."

Slater was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order - a non-custodial punishment in Australia - by a Sydney court in late 2022 after pleading guilty to charges including common assault and attempted stalking.

The right-hander played 74 Test matches for Australia between 1993 and 2001, amassing over 5,000 runs and scoring 14 hundreds and 21 half-centuries, while he made nine fifties in 42 one-day internationals.

He also played in English county cricket with Derbyshire.

Slater went on to become a successful cricket commentator, originally on Channel 4 in the UK and then in Australia, before being dropped by the Seven Network in 2021.