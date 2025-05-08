Cricket 'less inclusive' as ECB bans transgender women from playing women's cricket, says Nancy Harman

Hampshire cricketer Nancy Harman feels the sport is "less inclusive" after ECB bans transgender women from female competitions; says stance will damage trans people's ability to make friends - "Why should I get all that opportunity and not a trans person? It's not equal. It's not right"

Hampshire's Nancy Harman believes cricket is "less inclusive" after the ECB banned transgender women from female competitions at all levels.

The ECB said the policy change was "necessary" after the UK Supreme Court ruled on the status of transgender women under UK equality law on April 16, deciding that the definition of a "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 refers to "a biological woman and biological sex" - the sex they were assigned at birth.

Trans women were not permitted to take part in the top two tiers of elite women's cricket and The Hundred since the start of this year, but could still compete throughout recreational cricket and up to tier three of the women's game.

However, this new ruling confirmed transgender women can no longer play women's cricket at any level with immediate effect.

"I'm disappointed by the [ECB's] ruling," Harman told Sky Sports News.

"I can see how the Supreme Court has forced the ECB's hand but, for me it's about what is now going to happen to continue to make the sport inclusive at the recreational level.

"I disagree with anything that makes this sport less inclusive and banning trans women from competing with other women seems to do that in my opinion.

"It feels like a certain few people are going to feel particularly targeted and marginalised.

"Cricket can play a role in young trans people's lives in terms of making friends and having an adult support network during transition and teenage years. The blanket ruling has ignored those factors which will affect trans women of any age."

'How will ECB make sport inclusive for trans women?'

The ECB acknowledges that transgender women and girls will feel a "significant impact" and will work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support those affected.

Though transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket, Harman has called for action to make this a viable option around the country.

"The ECB probably had a chance to stand up and say we understand the Supreme Court ruling but we want to continue to make this an inclusive sport. For example, operating a case-by-case policy, consulting trans women, and seeing what impact trans inclusion is having," she said.

"If they can't change [the ban], my challenge is what support will be provided to make the sport inclusive for trans women?

"We need to make sure there's a mixed league in every area of the country and make sure there's buy-in because there probably aren't enough trans women to make a team, let alone a team that could compete against another in a geographical area."

The 25-year-old has chosen to speak publicly as trans rights are "close to [her] heart" and believes they are being "eroded" across society.

"There's a trans woman in my close family, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I've been afforded such inclusivity from being part of a sport that has given the community a place to be themselves," she explains.

"I can't sit by and watch people being told that they can't do all the things that I have personally benefited from: sport, activity, making friends. Why should I get all that opportunity and not a trans person? It's not equal. It's not right.

"I want to use my platform because it's important that trans people are supported with their mental and physical health by playing sport in a time when they need that more than ever."

Harman: Everyone's body is different

All-rounder Harman - who contributed to two winning Charlotte Edwards Cup campaigns for Southern Vipers as well as the victory in the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy - worries the ban will have implications beyond transgender women and girls.

"Will you have to go to a women's team with your birth certificate? How is that going to be policed?

"In terms of questions being asked, it leaves a massive grey area because there's an assumption you're going to know if somebody's trans when that is not true. Clubs need support with that."

Supporters of bans on transgender women from women's sport, such as campaign group Sex Matters, have argued measures are necessary for safety and fairness.

Harman says: "To that I say everyone's body is different. There are bowlers born women who are over six foot and probably stronger than men.

"It would be wild to assume that at the recreational level, there isn't a difference in the physical abilities and genetic makeup of the women who play. Assuming trans women are the only ones with [an advantage] is wrong.

"I grew up playing men's cricket and a lot of women in the women's game will have played men's cricket because some clubs still don't have women's teams and that's been okay. Nobody was questioning the fairness then."

While Harman admits professional athletes may have limited influence over recreational-level cricket, she hopes to encourage other athletes to speak out and question their governing bodies' decisions.

"We can't say that we play a sport that's fully inclusive when this ruling doesn't make it fully inclusive."

