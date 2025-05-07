Rohit Sharma: India captain announces retirement from Test cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 38-year-old, who has played 67 Tests for the country, made the announcement on Wednesday, meaning he will no longer play a part in India's five-Test tour of England this summer.

More to follow…



This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.



Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.



Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.



Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.