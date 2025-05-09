Stuart MacGill: Former Australia cricketer avoids jail over cocaine deal but must serve 495 hours of community service

Former Australia spin bowler Stuart MacGill will serve 495 hours of community service after being found guilty of taking part in supply of cocaine; MacGill, 54, avoids jail term; he pleaded not guilty to the charge but did admit to using cocaine and introducing partner's brother to dealer

Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill has avoided jail after being found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine and will instead serve 495 hours of community service.

The 54-year-old, who played 44 Tests and three one-day internationals for Australia between 1998 and 2008, was handed an intensive corrections order - a custodial sentence the court decides can be served in the community.

Ex-spin bowler MacGill pleaded not guilty but admitted to using cocaine and to introducing his partner's brother to his drug dealer, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported.

Prosecutors alleged the pair made a deal for A$330,000 (£159,000) worth of cocaine

A police investigation began after MacGill claimed he had been abducted, beaten and threatened with a gun in April 2021, with a group of men arrested a month later.

Judge Nicole Noman said of MacGill's part in the cocaine deal. "His role was essential to bring the parties together and for the transaction to occur.

"The offender's colossal lapse of judgment has been causative of a very public fall from grace."