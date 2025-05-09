The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended with immediate effect for one week; the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been moved to the UAE; there are 10 English players involved in the IPL, and seven in the PSL

India and Pakistan: How cricket is affected by the mounting tensions between neighbouring countries

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, cricket tournaments are being affected. Here is what you need to know...

What is happening on the India-Pakistan border?

On Wednesday, India attacked Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, which a military spokesperson said had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 46.

India explained its original strikes were in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot dead.

India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack - an allegation Pakistan has denied.

The retaliation India conducted was called "Operation Sindoor".

What has happened with the IPL?

Image: Former England captain Jos Buttler players for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL

The Indian Premier League has been suspended with immediate effect for one week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

The vice president of the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla, said: "After taking stock of the situation and discussing with the government, our stakeholders, franchisees and broadcasters, a new schedule will be announced.

"The franchises had also expressed many concerns regarding the players. So, keeping all these in mind, this decision was taken."

IPL statement The remainder of ongoing IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week. The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans. While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.

The tournament is currently expected to return on May 16.

The IPL is one of the most lucrative cricket tournaments in the world and still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before the knockout rounds.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday morning there has been regular dialogue with the 10 English players involved in the competition through a combination of the ECB, their security advisers, and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton have all featured this year.

Has the IPL been suspended before? In 2009, the T20 tournament coincided with India's elections, and the competition was moved to South Africa due to security concerns. Despite being relocated on short notice, the tournament ran smoothly in South Africa. In 2020 and 2021, the IPL was postponed and eventually relocated to the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the tournament operated under strict restrictions.

What has happened with the PSL?

Image: The Pakistan Super League, in which England's James Vince is playing for Karachi Kings, has been moved to the UAE due to the tensions between Pakistan and India

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will conclude in the United Arab Emirates due to escalating tensions with India.

The schedule for the eight remaining games of the PSL, including dates and exact venues, will be announced in due course.

Thursday's fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi - set to involve English players James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood - was postponed after a drone fell within the stadium complex.

Pakistan says the drone was from India.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United had taken place at the same venue on Wednesday evening, but all other matches will now switch to the UAE.

Overseas players, including the seven from England, are currently expected to take part in the remainder of the competition.

What is happening with English players in the area?

Image: Pace bowler Jofra Archer is featuring for the Rajasthan Royals during the 2025 IPL season

There are seven English players at the PSL, with James Vince (Karachi Kings), Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (both Peshawar Zalmi) joined by Sam Billings and Tom Curran, (both Lahore Qalandars) as well as Chris Jordan and David Willey (both Multan Sultans).

Ahead of confirmation that the PSL would leave Pakistan for the remainder of the 2025 season, the ECB also said it was monitoring Foreign Office advice over any potential threat to safety.

A total of 15 individuals from the English game, including coaches and media representatives, are in a WhatsApp group, and it is understood a group call took place on Wednesday to discuss developments with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

The PCA remains in contact with them.

Is India’s Test series in England in doubt?

Image: India are expected to tour England in July for a five-match Test series

The ECB confirmed the upcoming India Test tour is expected to go ahead as planned.

India are due to face England in a five-Test series this summer, starting at Headingley on June 20 and concluding at The Kia Oval on July 31.

First Test: Friday June 20 to Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20 to Tuesday June 24 - Headingley Second Test : Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston Third Test: Thursday July 10 to Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10 to Monday July 14 - Lord's Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23 to Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23 to Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth Test: Thursday July 31 to Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Are India and Pakistan scheduled to play each other?

Image: India and Pakistan are scheduled to play each other in the 2025 Asia Cup in September

India and Pakistan are next scheduled to play against each other in September during the Asia Cup.

The tournament was expected to be hosted in India, but the venue is likely to be changed to Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Earlier this year, it was decided India and Pakistan will play matches hosted by either country at neutral venues during the next rights cycle until 2027.

This will apply to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

India have not played a game in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

India are also expected to tour Bangladesh in August for six white-ball matches as preparation for the T20 Asia Cup.

They will play three ODIs and three T20Is, marking India's first bilateral T20I series in Bangladesh. It is also their first white-ball only tour of Bangladesh since 2014.