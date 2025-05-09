Pakistan Super League postponed indefinitely due to military action between India and Pakistan

The remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was going to be moved to the UAE but has now been postponed indefinitely due the military action between India and Pakistan; there are seven English players involved in the PSL

England's James Vince plays for the Karachi Kings in the PSL (Photo: Associated Press)

All remaining matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have now been postponed.

The PSL was going to be moved to the UAE due to the escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The season has now been postponed indefinitely, with the Pakistan Cricket Board following advice from the prime minister.

"The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. "The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

"The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause."

On Wednesday, India attacked Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, which a military spokesperson said had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 46.

India explained its original strikes were in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot dead.

India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack - an allegation Pakistan has denied.

Thursday's fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi - set to involve English players James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood - was postponed after a drone fell within the stadium complex.

Pakistan says the drone was from India.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United had taken place at the same venue on Wednesday evening but the eight remaining games in the PSL, which were going to be moved the UAE, have now been called off.

There are seven English players at the PSL, with James Vince (Karachi Kings), Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (both Peshawar Zalmi) joined by Sam Billings and Tom Curran, (both Lahore Qalandars) as well as Chris Jordan and David Willey (both Multan Sultans).

A total of 15 individuals from the English game, including coaches and media representatives, are in a WhatsApp group, and it is understood a group call took place on Wednesday to discuss developments with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

The PCA remains in contact with them.