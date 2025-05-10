 Skip to content

Ten batters retire out as quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in Women's T20 World Cup qualifier

UAE retire 10 batters out in win over Qatar in Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in order to speed up game with threat of rain looming; UAE go from 192-0 in 16 overs to 192 all out in bizarre scenes; Qatar rolled for 29 in reply; next Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales in 2026

Saturday 10 May 2025 13:37, UK

Esha Oza,, UAE, Women's cricket (Getty Images)
Image: UAE captain Esha Oza scored a century before she and nine team-mates retired out against Qatar

Quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in a Women's T20 World Cup qualifier as a remarkable 10 batters retired out en route to a crushing 163-run victory.

UAE, who needed a win to consolidate top spot in Group B in the Asia Qualifier, raced to 192-0 after 16 overs with captain Esha Oza scoring 113 off 55 balls and opening partner Theertha Satish 74 off 42 balls.

However, with inclement weather threatening to impact the game, Oza and Satish retired out, before the rest of the batting line-up padded up, came to the middle and did likewise.

UAE's bizarre scorecard of 192 all out

Batter Score Mode of dismissal
Esha Oza 113 (55 balls) Retired out
Theertha Satish 74 (42 balls) Retired out
Indhuja Nandakumar 0 Retired out
Heena Hotchandani 0 Retired out
Vaishnave Mahesh 0 Retired out
Michelle Botha 0 Retired out
Udeni Dona 0 Retired out
Athige Silva 0 Retired out
Katie Thompson 0 Retired out
Lavanya Keny 0 Retired out
Keziah Miriam Sabin 0no N/A

As a result 192-0 became 192 all out, in the first instance of a team retiring out all 10 batters in a men's or women's T20, before UAE rolled Qatar for 29 in 11.1 overs to take the two points.

Teams cannot declare in T20 cricket so UAE had to take this bizarre course of action in order to speed up the game.

Only the top side from each of the three groups in the Asia Qualifier will advance to the knockout stage, from which the two finalists will reach the final Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier for next year's World Cup proper in England and Wales.

With seven players recording ducks in the Qatar innings - and eight retired-out UAE batters having also suffered the same fate earlier on - there were a record 15 noughts in a women's T20.

Who has qualified for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup and how?

  • England (host nation)
  • Australia (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
  • India (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
  • New Zealand (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
  • South Africa (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
  • West Indies (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
  • Pakistan (based on Women's T20 rankings)
  • Sri Lanka (based on Women's T20 rankings)
  • TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
  • TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
  • TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
  • TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)

