Ten batters retire out as quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in Women's T20 World Cup qualifier

Quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in a Women's T20 World Cup qualifier as a remarkable 10 batters retired out en route to a crushing 163-run victory.

UAE, who needed a win to consolidate top spot in Group B in the Asia Qualifier, raced to 192-0 after 16 overs with captain Esha Oza scoring 113 off 55 balls and opening partner Theertha Satish 74 off 42 balls.

However, with inclement weather threatening to impact the game, Oza and Satish retired out, before the rest of the batting line-up padded up, came to the middle and did likewise.

UAE's bizarre scorecard of 192 all out Batter Score Mode of dismissal Esha Oza 113 (55 balls) Retired out Theertha Satish 74 (42 balls) Retired out Indhuja Nandakumar 0 Retired out Heena Hotchandani 0 Retired out Vaishnave Mahesh 0 Retired out Michelle Botha 0 Retired out Udeni Dona 0 Retired out Athige Silva 0 Retired out Katie Thompson 0 Retired out Lavanya Keny 0 Retired out Keziah Miriam Sabin 0no N/A

As a result 192-0 became 192 all out, in the first instance of a team retiring out all 10 batters in a men's or women's T20, before UAE rolled Qatar for 29 in 11.1 overs to take the two points.

Teams cannot declare in T20 cricket so UAE had to take this bizarre course of action in order to speed up the game.

Only the top side from each of the three groups in the Asia Qualifier will advance to the knockout stage, from which the two finalists will reach the final Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier for next year's World Cup proper in England and Wales.

With seven players recording ducks in the Qatar innings - and eight retired-out UAE batters having also suffered the same fate earlier on - there were a record 15 noughts in a women's T20.

