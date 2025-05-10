Ten batters retire out as quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in Women's T20 World Cup qualifier
UAE retire 10 batters out in win over Qatar in Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in order to speed up game with threat of rain looming; UAE go from 192-0 in 16 overs to 192 all out in bizarre scenes; Qatar rolled for 29 in reply; next Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales in 2026
Saturday 10 May 2025 13:37, UK
Quick-thinking UAE beat the rain and Qatar in a Women's T20 World Cup qualifier as a remarkable 10 batters retired out en route to a crushing 163-run victory.
UAE, who needed a win to consolidate top spot in Group B in the Asia Qualifier, raced to 192-0 after 16 overs with captain Esha Oza scoring 113 off 55 balls and opening partner Theertha Satish 74 off 42 balls.
However, with inclement weather threatening to impact the game, Oza and Satish retired out, before the rest of the batting line-up padded up, came to the middle and did likewise.
- Lord's to host final of 2026 Women's T20 World Cup 🏟️
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream on NOW 📺📱
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
- Latest cricket videos, highlights and interviews ▶️🏏
UAE's bizarre scorecard of 192 all out
|Batter
|Score
|Mode of dismissal
|Esha Oza
|113 (55 balls)
|Retired out
|Theertha Satish
|74 (42 balls)
|Retired out
|Indhuja Nandakumar
|0
|Retired out
|Heena Hotchandani
|0
|Retired out
|Vaishnave Mahesh
|0
|Retired out
|Michelle Botha
|0
|Retired out
|Udeni Dona
|0
|Retired out
|Athige Silva
|0
|Retired out
|Katie Thompson
|0
|Retired out
|Lavanya Keny
|0
|Retired out
|Keziah Miriam Sabin
|0no
|N/A
As a result 192-0 became 192 all out, in the first instance of a team retiring out all 10 batters in a men's or women's T20, before UAE rolled Qatar for 29 in 11.1 overs to take the two points.
Teams cannot declare in T20 cricket so UAE had to take this bizarre course of action in order to speed up the game.
Only the top side from each of the three groups in the Asia Qualifier will advance to the knockout stage, from which the two finalists will reach the final Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier for next year's World Cup proper in England and Wales.
With seven players recording ducks in the Qatar innings - and eight retired-out UAE batters having also suffered the same fate earlier on - there were a record 15 noughts in a women's T20.
Who has qualified for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup and how?
- England (host nation)
- Australia (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
- India (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
- New Zealand (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
- South Africa (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
- West Indies (based on performance in 2024 T20 World Cup)
- Pakistan (based on Women's T20 rankings)
- Sri Lanka (based on Women's T20 rankings)
- TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
- TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
- TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)
- TBC (through T20 World Cup Qualifier)