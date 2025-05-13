England vs West Indies: Liam Livingstone dropped from white-ball squads as Liam Dawson returns
Liam Livingstone, who is not currently injured, has been left out of England's white-ball squad; all-rounder Liam Dawson has been recalled; watch England's white-ball series against the West Indies from May 29, live on Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 13 May 2025 14:05, UK
Liam Livingstone has been dropped from England's white-ball squads to face the West Indies, while all-rounder Liam Dawson has been recalled.
Livingstone, who is not currently injured, stood in for former captain Jos Buttler last year during England's ODI series against the West Indies but has not been included in the current team.
Dawson is set to make a return to the white-ball team after almost three years but will only feature in the T20 games, live on Sky Sports.
England's ODI squad
Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith
England's T20I squad
Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood
Buttler could also find himself at the centre of a club-versus-country dilemma, with the end of the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) set to clash with England's ODI against the West Indies.
England's first white-ball assignment of the season, under new captain Harry Brook, sees them take on the West Indies in three one-day internationals on May 29, June 1 and June 3. The third ODI is on the same date as the rearranged IPL final, meaning a potential conflict of interests for Buttler, whose Gujarat Titans are currently top of the table and favourites to reach the knockout stage.
The IPL was postponed due to military action between India and Pakistan, but following a ceasefire agreement, the tournament will resume on Saturday May 17.
"We're keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running and to facilitate players' returns should they choose to go back," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
"No objection certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates so we'll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad.
"We'll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops."
Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Livingstone play for second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with the former only being included in the T20 team.
Director of men's cricket Rob Key had originally given permission for extended stays at the IPL, meaning Bethell was allowed to sit out the Zimbabwe Test later this month, but will now have to assess the new picture.
Buttler stepped down as captain earlier this year, replaced by Brook, with the West Indies series being his first time leading England as the skipper.
Spinner Tom Hartley has also been recalled into the ODI squad and will feature alongside Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Will Jacks and Brydon Carse in the 50-over games.
One-day international series at home to West Indies (May-June)
All games are live on Sky Sports
- First ODI: Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Kia Oval, London
T20 international series at home to West Indies (June)
- First T20: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- Second T20: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Third T20: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton